Sorry, young generation of Auburn fans. It won’t get any better.
Trust us older sports fans: decades from now, you’ll still be in disbelief about why double dribble wasn’t called in Auburn’s NCAA semifinal loss to Virginia. You’ll still roll your eyes in frustration about tight foul calls in the last second, which cost your team a real shot at a national championship. Considering Virginia then beat Texas Tech for the national title, you’re not wrong in thinking Auburn would’ve had a chance at winning it all Monday, if one of those two semifinal calls had gone the Tigers’ way.
That’s how sports are and always will be.
Oh, after a while, it will seem like it’s better. People will stop talking about it so much, and you’ll move on to other games, players and coaches. But every so often, something will happen that will remind you of something, that will remind you of something else, that will remind you back to April 7, 2019, when you were a kid and your team lost in a way that broke your heart into a million pieces.
And it never gets better.
Ask some of your rival’s older fans. It won’t be the “Kick Six” that eats at the back of their minds. Oh, they don’t like that, either, but they’ll mention “Punt, Bama, Punt” — the 1972 version of Iron Bowl heartbreak. Or, it’s Clements throwing the ball out of the end zone, which happened in 1973.
You don’t even have to be a kid. For me, it’s the 2001 World Series, Game 7, game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth.
Others will wonder why you don’t get over it when it’s been so long. But, we never do. We really never do. And, neither will you.
Still, look on the bright side: if you complete your childhood and are told you can change anything about it that you wish, and you choose the result of a sports event, then you’ve had a pretty great childhood.