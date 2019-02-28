When it comes to basketball, Alabama isn't Alabama any longer.
The salad days are gone, and that's not current head coach Avery Johnson's fault.
Alabama slid down the pecking order long before Johnson arrived in Tuscaloosa four years ago, and in checking his record, maybe he's done about as well as can be expected.
Alabama got an NCAA bid last year and actually won a game before eventual champion Villanova put the Tide out of the draw. Most brackets show Alabama in the field this year, although seriously on the bubble. If the Tide bottoms out between here and Selection Sunday, let's discuss Johnson again, but Alabama likely won't nosedive.
Johnson was supposed to be Tide basketball's answer to football's Nick Saban, but maybe a quick hoops resurgence at football-mad Alabama is too much to ask of a coach in four years. Too much ground to get back to the way it used to be.
Alabama has made it to the NCAA tournament twice in the past 12 years. Before that, the Tide went five straight times under Mark Gottfried. Wimp Sanderson took Alabama to the tournament 10 times in 12 seasons in 1981-92. C.M. Newton won three SEC titles in the 1970s, and six of his teams won at least 22 games — back when that was significant because schools weren't allowed to play nearly as many games as they do today.
From 1982-92, Alabama won the SEC tournament five times and finished second on four occasions. Since then, Alabama has reached the SEC finals only once — losing to Mississippi State in the 2002 title game.
There once was a time when a school like Florida would've loved to have the same basketball success as Alabama. Now, the Gators look down on the Tide. Waaay down. So much has changed.
I'm not sure Mike Krzyzewski could change all that back to the way it used to be, while taking Alabama to a Final Four or two or three.