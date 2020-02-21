Mark Edwards: Tide gives us more ho-hum basketball

The other night when Alabama lost at home to Texas A&M in basketball, the Tide trailed by four with 3.7 seconds left but Jaden Shackelford was to shoot three foul shots.
Do you miss the third shot and go for the rebound? Do you make all three, then foul quickly in hopes of getting one last shot that could at least tie the game?
Or, if you're Alabama, you take the third option -- miss all three shots and go down meekly. After leading by six with about four minutes to go.
Instead of making one last challenge, Alabama did pretty much the most Alabama thing possible.
There was a time when Alabama was historically maybe the second best basketball program in the Southeastern Conference. That was before Bruce Pearl came to Auburn, before Florida became the Florida we know now, before pretty much every SEC team other than Ole Miss and Alabama could make the Final Four, and before time simply left good Alabama basketball in the past.
Alabama talks about the glory days of C.M. Newton and Wimp Sanderson. They talk about having regular NBA first- and second-round draft choices. They talk about how even the coaches who immediately succeeded Newton and Sanderson — David Hobbs and Mark Gottfried — still had good enough teams that could get to the NCAA tournament at least semi-regularly.
It's been a long time since all that. Newton has been gone since 1980. Sanderson since 1992. The last time Alabama made the NCAA tournament in back-to-back years was when Gottfried's teams earned five straight bids in 2002-06.
Newton won three SEC regular-season titles, but Alabama's last one came in 2002 under Gottfried. Sanderson won five SEC tournament titles, but Alabama's last time even to make the finals came in 2002 under Gottfried, when the Tide lost to Mississippi State.
We can talk about "Ball and Oats," how gutty the one-armed man (Herb Jones) is, and how things are going to change under first-year coach Nate Oats.
But, for now, Alabama basketball doesn't carry the weight it once did.