Mark Edwards: These two left Jax State softball better than they found it

Watching tonight's replay of Jacksonville State's 2016 NCAA tournament win over Oregon State brings back plenty of memories.
Those Gamecocks were such a good team, and they had two great leaders in seniors Ella Denes and Casey Akenberger. Denes, in particular, always talked about wanting to "leave the program in better shape than we found it."
In speaking with her Wednesday night about the upcoming broadcast, she used that phrase again.
Here's why I like it so much: it takes into account the program's history, the current career and the future.
Denes and Akenberger respected JSU's championship history, which is considerable. They wanted their team to shine, which they did. In their four years, they were part of three squads that won the OVC regular season, the OVC tournament or both. The 2016 team went unbeaten in OVC play and reached the finals of the NCAA regionals.
The desire to leave the program in better shape than they found it? That showed that she wanted JSU to keep winning even when she no longer wore her No. 25 jersey. They helped raise the bar a little bit higher. The Gamecocks have followed, having won three league championships after they left.
What more could you ask for a pair of leaders?