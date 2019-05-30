When Jacksonville State's baseball team spent two seasons without a home field, it didn't feel like the Gamecocks would make history in 2019.
After a tornado tore through campus March 19, 2018, winning big baseball games was just about the last thing of these guys' minds.
When JSU opened this season 5-9, who would've thought this team still could turn into maybe the school's best baseball squad since joining the Ohio Valley Conference 16 years ago?
Heck, even the JSU coaching staff thought that because the roster was so young (only three seniors), perhaps 2020 would be the year in which the Gamecocks made a big splash.
Instead, JSU won the OVC regular-season and tournament titles this year. That's the first time the Gamecocks have won both in the same year. It's an amazing accomplishment for the JSU coaches, who've had to ask recruits the past three years to imagine what the new baseball stadium would look like, and what the team might accomplish once the project was complete. It wasn't finished until this past fall.
It's an amazing accomplishment for the JSU players, who said that while they're hopeful that 2020 is a good season, too, they refused to give up on the idea of winning big this season … even when the early record stood at 5-9.
There's more to accomplish this year. JSU is participating in the NCAA Division I baseball tournament for the fifth time in school history. While the goal certainly is to win this weekend's regional at Ole Miss, even one victory in one game would break new ground. In the previous four trips to regionals, JSU was 0-8.
Getting that first NCAA Division I tourney win would be another accomplishment for these Gamecocks and would further entrench their legacy.