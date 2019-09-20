In a recent ESPN broadcast, Tim Tebow spoke passionately about how college athletes shouldn't make money from their name, image and likeness.
He was part of a panel addressing a bill the California senate has passed that recognizes athletes have the right to profit from their names.
“But now we’re changing it from 'us,' from 'we,' from 'my university,' from being an alumni where I care which makes college football and college sports special, to then, 'OK, it’s not about us. It’s not about we. It’s just about me,'" Tebow said.
Sure, it would be nice if athletes wanted to play for a school just for the name on the front of the uniform. It would be nice to turn back the clock to a time when players didn't transfer because lack of playing time might mean less of a chance to make it in pro football. All that would be nice.
It's simple fairness, however, to allow athletes to get a cut of the money made off them. Every time an Alabama No. 13 Tua Tagovailoa jersey is sold, Tagovailoa should receive a check. If ESPN or CBS features Auburn's Bo Nix in a commercial to promote a game, he should be paid.
It's only fair.
The NCAA membership has worked long and hard for decades and decades to keep athletes from earning money just because they're athletes. NCAA member schools don't want players, for example, to get paid for jobs where they don't have to show up, to receive money from boosters because they had a good game, be allowed to sell their complimentary game tickets, or sell anything given to them by a school. They aren't even supposed to sell their used school books after the semester.
Schools don't want competitors with the most well-heeled boosters to buy the best players.
But, players' name, image and likeness belonged to them before they entered school and will belong to them long after they quit playing. Why shouldn't they be allowed to maintain ownership while they're in a college uniform?