Mark Edwards: Signing day is about more than football scholarships

The NCAA's traditional National Signing Day is the first Wednesday of February, and by rule, it applies to Division I and II football. Still, it's turned into so much more.
In the last decade, local celebrations have mushroomed at high schools, as they honor all of their athletes who are attending college and intend to play sports.
Some are prefered walk-ons, with the athletes perhaps receiving some other type of financial aid from schools and Pell grants. Some are attending NCAA Division III schools, which aren't allowed to offer scholarships based on athletic ability. Other sports besides football have squeezed into the local celebrations, too.
Not everyone is signing an actual athletic scholarship to play football. But, that doesn't matter. This is better.
Their schools are getting a chance to celebrate their accomplishments. Their classmates are getting a peak at what's possible with hard work and perseverance. Families get a chance to show their joy and pride.
As for me, I get to be the guy who shows up, shake hands with the future college athletes, take their picture for our website/print coverage, and offer congratulations. That's kind of a cool thing to get to do, right?
A good time really is had by all — especially when there's cake at the celebration party.