Mark Edwards: Seriously, dump COVID-19 forfeits in prep football

Football teaser
Kirsten Fiscus

We're entering the fourth Friday of high school football season, and for some schools, the names of the game are COVID-19 and forfeit.

After going through the state scores from two weeks ago, I counted 22 forfeits in which a team couldn't honor its commitment to play because of COVID-19. This past week, I counted 12 forfeits.

According to Alabama High School Athletic Association rule, if you can't play and both schools don't agree to terminate the contract, it's a forfeit. That's the rule for non-region games, however. If it's a region game, it doesn't matter if both schools agree — it's a forfeit, plain and simple.

Donoho already has felt the wrath of the AHSAA rule, as the Falcons had to forfeit to White Plains.

If you win a game by forfeit, you're allowed to play somebody else on that Friday night — it won't count in the standings, but the statistics do. That's another discussion for another day. For now, let's talk about those forfeits.

Once again, I would ask the AHSAA to reconsider its rule, which already is playing a role in the season, and we've still got eight more weeks to go. Do we need a result of a game so badly that we have to force a team to forfeit because students on the football team either have tested positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to somebody who has it?

Whatever school administrator determines that his or her school's team won't play because of COVID-19 is already going to be unpopular enough. Do we want a forfeit to play a role in the decision as well? Let's have some flexibility.

Of course, if we're going to have playoffs, we're going to have to have a result. If you can't play, then the other team wins by forfeit and advances. You can't have a playoff otherwise.

For the regular season, is that really necessary? Can't we simply vacate the game? Is forcing a school to forfeit really the sportsman-like thing to do?

Sports Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

