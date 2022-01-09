Mark Edwards: Saban wants legislation limiting NIL money in recruiting, but is he right?

INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Saban warned us.
He warned us about fast-paced offenses. He warned us about the transfer portal. Now, in response to questions Sunday morning at a news conference promoting the Alabama-Georgia national title game, he's warning us about players being able to make money off name, image and likeness.
The Alabama coach is like a parent who tells us that we can eat all the chocolate cake we want but that we're going to get a stomach ache.
Then we do eat too much chocolate cake, and then we do get a stomach ache, and then Saban is the one handing us a bottle of the pink stuff, while giving us a look that shouts, "I told you so."
Make no mistake, Saban believes allowing college football players to make money off their name, image and likeness is only fair. He doesn't see why they can't make money off endorsements like coaches do.
Recent NIL rules are allowing players to cash in like never before. For example, before the season began, Saban said his starting quarterback, Bryce Young, was nearing $1 million in NIL deals. An LSU gymnast, Olivia Dunne, who has nearly six million followers on social media, is nearing a reported $1 million in deals, too. So is Connecticut basketball player Paige Bueckers. According to Forbes, she is closing on the $1 million range, too. Forbes also is reporting that Stanford basketball twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder are making more than their coach.
It's one thing for Young, Dunne, Bueckers and the Stanford twins to get big money while they're already on campus, but NIL opportunities almost certainly are being used to entice recruits. That's why Saban is calling for national legislation to control the types of NIL offers athletes are allowed to accept.
"I think what is a little concerning is, 'How is that used to get players to decide where they go to school?' because I don't think that was the intention," Saban said.
The NCAA hasn't taken the lead on NIL at all. To put this in its most simple terms, the NCAA essentially does three things: 1, try to make its sports safe for college athletes; 2, sponsor championship events; and, 3, try to keep everyone on as level a playing field as possible.
That third thing has been kind of a lost cause for decades, but like the little engine that could, the NCAA keeps chugging along, thinking it can legislate its way to equality between the Alabamas of the world and the Vanderbilts … except it's always passive on NIL.
With NIL money gushing into recruiting, it's going to create an even larger gap between the schools that have good football programs and the ones that don't. That's a field the NCAA is choosing not to level.
Should there be national legislation like Saban wants? That's a big step to make. Also, it might not come soon. As the political landscape stands now, it's hard to see either Republicans or Democrats wanting to fall on that grenade.
Even so, it's going to affect recruiting, as Saban is warning.
Saban already warned us that having a transfer portal would widen the gap as well, and it appears to have done that. Players now can switch schools without having to sit out a year, and by having a transfer portal, they can insert their names and wait for schools to recruit them.
Saban said this would lead to more players leaving programs like this because they're not playing, while the cream of other teams' crop would want to go to places like Alabama.
Last year, Alabama got linebacker Henry To'o To'o from Tennessee, and he made all-Southeastern Conference second team. Wide receiver Jameson Williams came from Ohio State, and he's a first-team All-America performer.
This recruiting cycle, Alabama has gained a top running back from Georgia Tech Jaymyr Gibbs and an All-America cornerback from LSU in Eli Ricks.
Meanwhile, two little used players are headed out from Alabama to other Power Five schools: lineman Pierce Quick to Georgia Tech and defensive back Marcus Banks to Mississippi State. Wide receiver Xavier Williams is headed to Utah State.
This process is only going to accelerate.
While staying put isn't for everyone, Saban believes there's benefit to remaining at a school and working through problems rather than hitting the transfer portal, and he isn't wrong about that. Still, if a transfer portal is there, Saban isn't going to stand on principle and ignore it.
It's the same with fast-paced offenses — which he calls continuous football — and he showed he doesn't have to like it to take advantage of it. While his 2015 and 2017 national championship teams still had their toes in the water of ball-control football, his 2020 title-winning team was all-in with continuous football. So is this year's team, as it prepares for Monday's championship game.
Why should NIL be any different? Saban will use that, too, to help bolster recruiting classes, and judging by his history, he'll do it better than anyone else.
And we'll continue to see Alabama entrenched at the top of college football.