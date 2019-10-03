Nick Saban says the relatively new NCAA redshirt rule wasn’t intended for college football players to play the first four games of a season, then decide they’d rather redshirt and go elsewhere.
Players can appear in four games and still retain the ability to redshirt. The NCAA enacted the rule in 2018.
It’s hard to see how this is really a bad thing. Certainly, it’s a bit of a headache for coaches and more paperwork for administrative staff, but is it wrong for players to have more freedom and flexibility?
Kelly Bryant famously used that rule last year when he started four games for Clemson and then left the team after losing his job. He’s now at Missouri.
This isn’t the end of how this rule will be used.
What about a freshman who develops faster than expected? Let’s say Alabama, Auburn or Georgia is in the national championship race and has a guy who has sat out every game up to the final regular-season game. Sooner or later, we’ll see a freshman make his debut at the end of the regular season, play in a conference title game, appear in both playoff games, and retain his year of eligibility.
Also, have you seen what’s happening at Houston? The Cougars have started the season 1-3. Quarterback D’Eriq King and receiver Keith Corbin have decided to sit out the rest of the season and redshirt. Both are seniors who haven’t used their redshirt year.
Neither has announced plans to transfer. King even said he plans to stay at Houston. They’re going to wait a year and hope Houston is better next season.
Is that the intent of the rule? No, it’s not. But, is it wrong for a player to take advantage, especially when his coach is willing to go along with it? No, it’s not wrong.
NCAA eligibility rules have kept athletes under its collective thumb for decades. It’s not wrong for players to have some power in the process.