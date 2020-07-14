Mark Edwards: 'Red Hogs' would be nod to Washington's NFL heyday

Of the suggested names mentioned for Washington's NFL franchise, I like "Red Hogs" the best.
After years of social pressure, team owner Dan Snyder is relenting and dumping Redskins. On a more skeptical note, he likely sees a great financial opportunity, too — lots of merchandise sales featuring the new name and logos.
Red Hogs would pay homage to the best days of the franchise's past. Maybe part of the reason I like it is because I'm old enough to remember that time.
Red Hogs would be a compromise of sorts. It remains true to the team's history while getting rid of the name Redskins and the baggage that slur includes.
The "Hogs" were the unofficial name of the team's offensive line during Washington's heyday in 1982-91 under Joe Gibbs when the team went to four Super Bowls and won three times.
Then-line coach Joe Bugel gave the group the name during the 1982 season when the team rode its running game to its first Super Bowl win.
Adding "Red" would be a nod to the team's jersey color.
Red Hogs would be unique. Nobody else in the league has it. Nobody in the four major American professional sports has anything like it.
Why not give it a chance?