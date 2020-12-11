Mark Edwards' picks: With SEC announcing new TV package for future, we've got current games to predict

The biggest news regarding college football this week has little to do with the college football games this week.
The Southeastern Conference announced an agreement with ESPN this week, which means CBS won't get the league's prime matchup every Saturday. For those of you at home, that means no more Gary Danielson. The prime game will move to ABC.
However, the agreement doesn't kick in until 2024.
Also, as COVID-19 continues to ravage the schedule, the Big Ten will allow Ohio State to play in the league title game, even though the Buckeyes have played only five games — one short of what the conference required before the season began.
Sure, the Big Ten shouldn't have made a hard-and-fast rule at the start of the year, but who can blame them? If it were Alabama or Auburn, local fans would be screaming at the SEC to make a similar exception.
Anyway, let's get to this week's picks:
No. 1 Alabama (9-0) at Arkansas (3-6): COVID-19 will overshadow all results from this season, and in Alabama's case, that's a shame. This might be Nick Saban's most complete team since the 2012 national championship squad.
Run offense, pass offense, defense, kicking game — it's all good for Alabama. Even the place-kicker, Will Reichard, hasn't missed an extra point or field goal. How good this Alabama team is will come out in the wash in the next month, but either way, it's a very good team. … Alabama 45, Arkansas 10.
Auburn (5-4) at Mississippi State (2-6): Auburn has had its best luck this year when it faces bad teams, and Mississippi State is a bad team.
It's been a good series in recent years, with each team winning four times in the last eight matchups. … Auburn 27, Mississippi State 17.
No. 9 Georgia (6-2) at No. 25 Missouri (5-3): Doctors cleared Southern California transfer J.T. Daniels to play, and he's looked good in two starts at quarterback. He's thrown for 540 yards and six touchdowns while completing 70.4 percent of his passes with no interceptions. … Georgia 31, Missouri 24.
No. 13 Coastal Carolina (10-0) at Troy (5-6): Just four years ago, Coastal Carolina was at Jacksonville State, losing 27-26. Now, the Chanticleers are unbeaten with a win over Brigham Young. … Coastal Carolina 35, Troy 20.
LSU (3-5) at No. 6 Florida (8-1): LSU has given up, and it's going to be hard to persuade me otherwise. … Florida 52, LSU 14.
Tennessee (2-6) at Vanderbilt (0-8): After decades of Tennessee dominating this series, Vanderbilt has won five of the last eight. UT won 28-10 last year, and the 2020 Vandy squad is the remedy to the Vols' six-game losing streak. … Tennessee 24, Vanderbilt 7.
No. 17 North Carolina (7-3) at No. 10 Miami (8-1): A win might put Miami in the Orange Bowl, where the Hurricanes clinched national titles in 1983, '87 and '91. … Miami 27, North Carolina 24.
No. 15 Southern California (4-0) vs. UCLA (3-2): Southern California sophomore Kedon Slovis threw for a school-record 515 passing yards against UCLA a year ago. … USC 31, UCLA 26.
Illinois (2-4) at No. 14 Northwestern (5-1): Northwestern is set for a date in the Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State on Dec. 19. First, the Wildcats will face Illinois, who they've beaten five straight. Northwestern is sixth nationally in scoring defense (15.3 points a game). ... Northwestern 27, Illinois 13.
Virginia (5-4) at Virginia Tech (4-6): Virginia has won four straight, while Tech has lost four in a row. Tech won 15 straight in this series before Virginia won 39-30 last year. ... Virginia Tech 33, Virginia 30.
Last week: 7-2. Missed on Indiana's win over Wisconsin and Coastal Carolina's victory over Brigham Young. Picked Georgia over Vanderbilt, but that game was canceled because of COVID-19.