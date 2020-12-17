Mark Edwards' picks: While AU closes in on a coach, Tide should win another crown

It's a rare day that Alabama football is doing something big and Auburn upstages the Tide.
Alabama will face Florida in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, but it seems like more folks are talking about the Auburn coaching search and the effort of a powerful few to ram-rod Kevin Steele into the job.
It reminds me of an Auburn bowl win years ago and a reader getting upset with me because we also had the Alabama coaching search on the sports front page, too — not just the Auburn bowl victory. That reader never let it go, even years later. The coach Alabama hired that particular time was Nick Saban.
Anyway, let's get into the selections:
No. 1 Alabama (10-0) vs. No. 7 Florida (8-2): Florida has a good team, better than folks are giving the Gators credit for — even after the embarrassing shoe-gate loss at LSU.
Still, in a normal year, this Alabama team would have a chance to be one for the ages. The defense is good, the offense is good. Even the kicker is supersonic. … Alabama 37, Florida 17.
No. 14 Northwestern (6-1) vs. No. 4 Ohio State (5-0): Georgia never should've allowed Justin Fields to leave. He's completing 78 percent of his passes and ranks second nationally in passing efficiency (behind Mac Jones). His Buckeyes are going to win big Saturday to solidify their spot in the playoffs. … Ohio State 38, Northwestern 20.
No. 13 Southern California (5-0) vs. Oregon (3-2): If going 5-0 in a Power Five conference qualifies for a place in the top four of the playoff standings, what about Southern California?
At this point, Ohio State is the better team. According to the points-predictor section of USA Today's Sagarin ratings, Ohio State would be about a 13-point favorite if the two teams met today on a neutral field.
Still, as far as the playoff standings are concerned, I can understand dumping on mid-majors for playing weak schedules, but USC is in a Power 5 league. Sagarin rates Ohio State's schedule at No. 40 in the nation, while USC is No. 42. Ohio State is 2-0 against Sagarin teams ranked in the top 30, while USC is 3-0. If Ohio State is in the mix for a playoff spot, USC should be, too. … USC 35, Oregon 30.
No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1) at Tennessee (3-6): Texas A&M would be best served by Notre Dame winning, which likely would clear Clemson out of the way. … Texas A&M 31, Tennessee 14.
No. 10 Oklahoma (7-2) vs. No. 6 Iowa State (8-2): Iowa State has the best running back in the Big 12 in Breece Hall, while Oklahoma has the league's best run defense. Hall ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-30 win over the Sooners earlier this year. Oklahoma 34, Iowa State 33.
No. 19 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1) at No. 12 Coastal Carolina (11-0): Coastal Carolina won an October matchup against Louisiana-Lafayette 30-27. A win would put Coastal in line for a possible New Year's Six bowl bid. ... Coastal Carolina 30, Louisiana-Lafayette 27.
No. 3 Clemson (9-1) vs. No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0): Clemson is aiming for its sixth straight ACC championship. Notre Dame, in its first year in a conference, is going for its first. … Clemson 40, Notre Dame 30.
No. 23 Tulsa (6-1) at No. 9 Cincinnati (8-0): A regular-season meeting between these two teams was postponed twice before it was canceled. This is for the American Athletic Conference championship. … Cincinnati 28, Tulsa 14.
Ole Miss (4-4) at LSU (4-5): Freshman quarterback Max Johnson finally is getting a chance at LSU and has completed 62 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and no interceptions. … LSU 34, Ole Miss 31.
Missouri (5-4) at Mississippi State (2-7): Missouri has won five of its last seven with the losses coming to Florida and Georgia. … Missouri 27, Mississippi State 21.
Last week: 9-1. Missed on North Carolina’s win over Miami.