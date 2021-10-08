Mark Edwards' picks: Tide will roll, Gamecocks will rebound, but Tigers won't be so lucky

No. 1 Alabama (5-0) at Texas A&M (3-2): According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, in games in which Alabama has been favored by at least 10 points, the Tide has won 80 straight.
That's the nation's longest streak. Kentucky is next with 38, and I'd imagine you have to go back to when Bear Bryant was the Wildcats' coach to find 38 games in which they were favored by double-figures.
A&M is reeling, and the 17.5-point favored Tide is getting ready for the stretch run. ... Alabama 38, Texas A&M 21.
No. 2 Georgia (5-0) at No. 18 Auburn (4-1): Bo Nix looked better in the Tigers' win at LSU last week, which turned out to be mostly a love letter from game broadcaster Joe Tessitore to Nix. Sorry, Joe, Nix is already engaged.
For now, Georgia has the best team in the country. First nationally in total defense, scoring defense and passing defense. Fourth in rushing defense. Auburn will compete but can't hang with that. ... Georgia 28, Auburn 10.
Stephen F. Austin (3-2) at Jacksonville State (2-3): The pre-conference schedule hasn't gone well for Jacksonville State, with losses to UAB, Tennessee-Martin and Kennesaw State.
The offense has struggled especially, as JSU ranks 96th nationally in both total offense and scoring offense. In 2018, Zerrick Cooper's first season as the starting quarterback, JSU was fifth and seventh, respectively, in those categories.
SFA is No. 10 nationally in total defense — not a good matchup for the Gamecocks. Still, we're thinking JSU will rise up with its best performance of the year. ... Jacksonville State 19, Stephen F. Austin 17.
No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0) vs. No. 21 Texas (4-1): The Sooners have won four by seven points or less. The exception was a 76-0 win over Western Carolina. ... Oklahoma 37, Texas 35.
Temple (3-2) at No. 5 Cincinnati (4-0): Say hello to one of the four playoff teams. After winning last week at Notre Dame, Cincinnati has a crystal clear path. The only ranked team they have left to play is No. 24 SMU — at home. ... Cincinnati 38, Temple 10.
No. 13 Arkansas (4-1) at No. 17 Ole Miss (3-1): These days, when in doubt, take the better offense. Ole Miss is third nationally in total offense and fourth in scoring. … Ole Miss 31, Arkansas 21.
No. 4 Penn State (5-0) at No. 3 Iowa (5-0): No. 3 is tied for Iowa's highest ranking in 23 years. This is the first top-five matchup at Iowa since 1985 when No. 1 Iowa hosted No. 2 Michigan. Iowa won that one 12-10.
Both teams rely on defense. Iowa is second nationally in scoring defense, while Penn State is third. The Nittany Lions may be playing over their head, and this could be the first of at least three losses this year. ... Iowa 16, Penn State 13.
No. 9 Michigan (5-0) at Nebraska (3-3): The last time Michigan went 5-0 was 2016 when the Wolverines belly flopped to a 10-3 finish. … Michigan 24, Nebraska 21.
LSU (3-2) at No. 16 Kentucky (5-0): Kentucky was last 5-0 in 2018 and, like Michigan in the previous paragraph, went 10-3. LSU is teetering. … Kentucky 24, LSU 20.
South Carolina (3-2) at Tennessee (3-2): Still can't believe the Vols scored 62 against Missouri. Tennessee senior quarterback Hendon Hooker, a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, has taken over as the starter from the more celebrated Joe Milton III, a transfer from Michigan. Hooker has thrown 10 touchdown passes to only one interception, and he's now on the Johnny Unitas Watch List. ... Tennessee 30, South Carolina 21.
Vanderbilt (2-3) at No. 20 Florida (2-3): Vanderbilt has beaten Colorado State and Connecticut on game-winning field goals by former Alabama kicker Joseph Bulovas. That might be it for the year. ... Florida 45, Vanderbilt 12.
Last week: 7-3. Missed out on Auburn's win over LSU, Tennessee's victory over Missouri, and Kentucky's shocker of Florida.