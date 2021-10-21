Mark Edwards' picks: Tide will pound UT; JSU will have tough time

It's a light weekend for the Southeastern Conference.
Georgia, Kentucky, Florida, Missouri and Auburn are off. Across the country, there aren't a ton of good games.
There are a couple of rivalry games: Alabama/Tennessee and Southern California/Notre Dame. No games matching ranked teams.
Still, it's a college football weekend, and that's a good thing. On to the picks:
Tennessee (4-3) at No. 4 Alabama (6-1): Is this still a rivalry? Asked about it Wednesday, Nick Saban wouldn't say yes or no, just that it's significant if you lose this one because it's significant to a lot of people.
Yes, this game is a rivalry, but for now, it's the same kind of rivalry a dog has with a fire hydrant. The last time Alabama lost to Tennessee was 2006 when Tide fifth-year senior running back Brian Robinson was in second grade. … Alabama 38, Tennessee 13.
Jacksonville State (3-3) at Sam Houston State (5-0): Winning this one would go far in helping the Gamecocks make the FCS playoffs. But, consider:
—Plus for JSU: The Gamecocks beat Stephen F. Austin, which gave Sam Houston all it could handle before losing 21-20. That game included the Bearkats needing to convert on fourth down twice late in the game.
—Minus for JSU: Sam Houston didn't have three-year starting quarterback Eric Schmid, who was injured. He's back and ready to go.
—Plus for JSU: The Gamecocks got this last weekend off, so they've had more time to rest, recuperate and prepare for this one.
—Minus for JSU: So did Sam Houston.
Expect a solid effort from JSU, but ... Sam Houston 35, Jacksonville State 14.
LSU (4-3) at No. 12 Ole Miss (5-1): This is the 10th time LSU has faced Ole Miss when Ole Miss was ranked and LSU wasn't. Ole Miss is 8-0-1 in the previous nine. With Ed Orgeron getting fired this week but still in charge through the end of the season, it's uncertain how his team will play. … Ole Miss 42, LSU 31.
Clemson (4-2) at No. 23 Pittsburgh (5-1): After three straight years of ranking fourth in the country in scoring, Clemson can't put the ball in the end zone very often. The Tigers average 20.5 points a game, which is 114th out of 130 teams. Take out a 49-point effort against South Carolina State, and that figure drops to 14.8 points. … Pittsburgh 27, Clemson 20.
Southern California (3-3) at No. 13 Notre Dame (5-1): As with Alabama/Tennessee, this is a streaky series. For now, that favors Notre Dame, which has won three straight and is favored to make it four. … Notre Dame 24, Southern California 17.
South Carolina (4-3) at No. 17 Texas A&M (5-2): The Gamecocks don't score very well, and Texas A&M actually has a pretty good defense. The Aggies are second in the SEC to Georgia in scoring defense with 16.4 points a game. … Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 17.
Mississippi State (3-3) at Vanderbilt (2-5): Vandebrilt has lost 16 SEC games in a row, dating back to a 21-14 win over then-No. 22 Missouri in 2019. … Mississippi State 24, Vanderbilt 10.
No. 2 Cincinnati (6-0) at Navy (1-5): Former Alabama running back Jerome Ford is now at Cincinnati and ranks seventh in the nation with 118.2 rushing yards a game. … Cincinnati 35, Navy 7.
Tulane at No. 21 SMU (6-0): SMU is the only ranked team left on Cincinnati's schedule. … SMU 34, Tulane 17.
No. 18 North Carolina State (5-1) at Miami (2-4): N.C. State is sixth nationally in scoring defense with 14.3 points a game. … North Carolina State 24, Miami 17.
Last week: 4-6. Picked a few underdogs last week and paid for it. Missed on Auburn's win at Arkansas, LSU's win over Florida, Texas A&M's win over Missouri, Oklahoma State's win over Texas, Ole Miss' win at Tennessee, and North Carolina State's win over Boston College.