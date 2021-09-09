Mark Edwards' picks: Tide, Tigers will sail; not so much for JSU

Another week of college football, so let's get right to the picks:
Alabama State (1-0) at No. 25 Auburn (1-0): Sure, last week's 60-10 win is a lot less impressive because it came against Akron.
Still, before the season began, it didn't seem like Auburn could score 60 against a high school team. It's good to see the Tigers' offense showing some life. Alabama State likely has a better defense, but it's hard to imagine this not being a blowout. … Auburn 45, Alabama State 7.
Mercer (1-0) at No. 1 Alabama (1-0): Nick Saban had a stern word for his team Monday in his regular game-week news conference. He wasn't happy with the Tide's intensity in its 44-13 win over Miami. After building a 27-0 lead, Alabama outscored the Hurricanes 17-13 the rest of the way.
Poor Mercer. It's bad enough to have to play Alabama in Tuscaloosa, but now the Bears will face a ticked off Tide. … Alabama 63, Mercer 7.
Jacksonville State (0-1) at Florida State (0-1): The Gamecocks certainly aren't as bad as they looked in last week's loss to UAB, but they'll have to wait another week for their first win.
Florida State doesn't have the defense UAB does, but the Seminoles look strong so far on offense. They'll play either Jordan Travis or McKenzie Milton at quarterback. Something to note: former Auburn assistant coach Kenny Dillingham is FSU's offensive coordinator. ... Florida State 38, Jacksonville State 20.
Pittsburgh (1-0) at Tennessee (1-0): Hold your horses, Vols. Nice 38-6 win last week over Bowling Green, but new quarterback Joe Milton III of Michigan was underwhelming, and Pittsburgh is a much better opponent. ... Pittsburgh 27, Tennessee 24.
UAB (1-0) at No. 2 Georgia (1-0): The Bulldogs might have the nation's best defense, but they'll need to put up more points than the 10 they did in last week's win over Clemson.
The rumor mill is churning that quarterback J.T. Daniels is questionable for the UAB game, but it's unclear if he really won't play. It's probably the reason the betting line for this one has dropped from Georgia by 27.5 to 24.5. ... Georgia 27, UAB 10.
No. 5 Texas A&M (1-0) vs. Colorado (1-0) in Denver: According to The Associated Press, the last time Colorado beat a top-five team was 2007 when the Buffaloes took down then-No. 3 Oklahoma. Colorado and Texas A&M haven't played since 2009 when both were members of the Big 12. … Texas A&M 42, Colorado 27.
No. 15 Texas (1-0) at Arkansas (1-0): This used to be a pretty good rivalry until Arkansas joined the Southeastern Conference in 1992. They rarely appear on each other's schedule these days, but fans of the old Southwest Conference will enjoy this.
Texas isn't "back," as they always claim, but they're back enough to win at Arkansas. …. Texas 34, Arkansas 22.
Missouri (1-0) at Kentucky (1-0): All the cool kids have transfer quarterbacks these days, so Kentucky has joined the club with Penn State transfer Will Levis. He threw for 367 yards and four touchdowns last week against Terry Bowden's Louisiana-Monroe team. … Kentucky 31, Missouri 24.
No. 12 Oregon (1-0) at No. 3 Ohio State (1-0): Like Alabama and Clemson, Ohio State has a hotshot second-year quarterback from California. C.J. Stroud, a redshirt freshman, looked good in last week's 45-31 win over Minnesota as he threw four touchdown passes. … Ohio State 35, Oregon 21.
No. 10 Iowa (1-0) at No. 9 Iowa State (1-0): Iowa State is coming off its best season ever, posting a 9-3 record, having lost in the Big 12 Championship Game to Oklahoma 27-21, and beating Oregon 34-17 in the Fiesta Bowl. Current coach Matt Campbell is 0-4 against Iowa. ... Iowa state 20, Iowa 16.
