Alabama and Auburn are heavily favored Saturday, and they should be. It would be a big surprise if these games are close.
Jacksonville State's home game with Southeast Missouri is a different matter. This one should be one of the best games the Gamecocks will host this season.
Anyway, let's get to the picks:
Tennessee (2-4) at No. 1 Alabama (6-0): Maybe the most surprising thing about the Crimson Tide's active win streak over the Vols is that almost none of the games has been close. there was a two-point game in 2009 and a five-point win in 2015. Otherwise, it's been all Alabama, including seven wins by at least 30.
Alabama has had its share of lengthy win streaks in the series: 8-0-1 in 1986-94, 11-0 in 1971-81, 5-0-1 in 1961-66, and 7-0 in 1905-13. It's hard to imagine this one ending soon, considering where Alabama is and where Tennessee isn't. … Alabama 52, Tennessee 14.
No. 11 Auburn (5-1) at Arkansas (2-4): The Razorbacks have lost 19 of their last 20 SEC games. The lone win came in 2017 against Ole Miss. It wasn't this bad even when Jack Crowe was there.
This is a good chance for the education of Bo Nix to continue. … Auburn 31, Arkansas 10.
Southeast Missouri (3-3) at Jacksonville State (5-2): JSU coach John Grass swears his team isn't thinking revenge for last year's 37-14 loss to SEMO, which was the Gamecocks' first in the OVC since 2013. Considering they have other worries besides what happened last year, maybe Grass is right. JSU needs this one to maintain its OVC and playoff hopes.
Still, it has to be a bit of extra motivation that JSU can dampen SEMO's playoff chances pretty severely with a win Saturday. … Jacksonville State 34, Southeast Missouri 31.
No. 2 LSU (6-0) at Mississippi State (3-3): Count me as a skeptic of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow's sudden passing ability. He's gathered some great numbers against teams like Georgia Southern, Northwestern State, Vanderbilt and Utah State.
Even so, he's leading the nation in passing efficiency and didn't slow down against Texas or Florida. … LSU 35, Mississippi State 16.
No. 12 Oregon (5-1) at No. 25 Washington (5-2): Oregon has rolled since losing its opener to Auburn. The Ducks haven't lost a Pac-12 game, and everyone else in their division has at least two league losses. Justin Herbert has 17 touchdowns and only one interception. … Oregon 27, Washington 24.
Kentucky (3-3) at No. 10 Georgia (5-1): Kirby Smart as head coach is working out quite well for Georgia, but he seems to have about one head-scratching loss a year: Texas last year, Auburn in 2017 and Vanderbilt in 2016. The Bulldogs likely got that out of their system with last week's defeat at South Carolina. … Georgia 38, Kentucky 13.
No. 17 Arizona State (5-1) at No. 13 Utah (5-1): After a slow start last season in head coach Herm Edwards' first year, Arizona State is 9-3 since then with losses to Oregon, Fresno State and Colorado. Utah is better, however, and hasn't forgotten a 38-20 loss to ASU last year. … Utah 31, Arizona State 17.
No. 16 Michigan (5-1) at No. 7 Penn State (6-0): Penn State is legitimate. The Lions are third in the FBS in allowing 53.8 rushing yards a game. Also, Penn State hasn't allowed more than 14 points in six games this year. Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is 3-1 against Penn State's James Franklin but 0-7 at Michigan as an underdog. ... Penn State 21, Michigan 10.
No. 9 Florida (6-1) at South Carolina (3-3): Gamecocks quarterback Ryan Hilinski (knee injury) is expected to play, but it's hard to imagine South Carolina pulling off another incredible upset. … Florida 26, South Carolina 20.
No. 3 Clemson (6-0) at Louisville (4-2): Probably because the two "human" polls (Associated Press and coaches rankings) don't mean anything toward the playoff selections, voters are much more willing to make changes, such as moving down winning teams. Not sure it's right that Clemson has been dropped to No. 3: defending national champions, undefeated, preseason No. 1. ... Clemson 41, Louisville 14.
Last week: 8-2 (Missed South Carolina's win over Georgia, but didn't everyone? Also missed Tennessee's win at Mississippi State)