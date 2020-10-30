Mark Edwards' picks: Tide should roll big, Tigers will squeak past LSU

Alabama and Auburn are halfway through their schedules. It's been more of a sprint this year than in past seasons.
The Southeastern Conference regular season is set to wrap up Dec. 12 with the league title game Dec. 19. That's supposed to kick off at 7 p.m.
Anyway, let's get to the picks:
Mississippi State (1-3) at No. 2 Alabama (5-0): The Crimson Tide doesn't need Jaylen Waddle to win this one, but this game should reveal more about what Alabama will try to do to cover for the loss. As discussed this week, Slade Bolden certainly will see more passes thrown his way.
Alabama has won 12 straight in this series but will need to win out up to 2029 to match the Tide's longest streak against MSU. Alabama won 22 straight during 1958-1979. The Tide also has a 15-game win streak over MSU and a nine-game run. Alabama also had a 12-game unbeaten streak that included 11 wins and a tie. … Alabama 41, Mississippi State 14.
LSU (2-2) at Auburn (3-2): LSU has won the last three but they've come by a combined eight points.
LSU quarterback Myles Brennan is expected to miss this one because of an abdomen tear Oct. 10. Freshman T.J. Finley will get the call if Brennan can't go.
Finley is 6-foot-6 and 242 pounds. Against South Carolina, he completed 17 of 21 passes for 265 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The biggest question about this one is what officiating call is going to happen that will result in the Southeastern Conference apologizing Monday. ... Auburn 24, LSU 21.
No. 5 Georgia (3-1) at Kentucky (2-3): Quarterback Terry Wilson is out with an injury, and Auburn transfer Joey Gatewood is slated to fill in. He wasn't eligible to play in the season opener against Auburn, but since then, he has played in three games, throwing five passes and completing two for a total of 18 yards. … Georgia 27, Kentucky 10.
No. 4 Notre Dame (5-0) at Georgia Tech (2-4): The Irish get to slum it a bit before hosting Clemson next week. … Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 10.
Texas (3-2) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (4-0): Not a good week for Texas. The Longhorns lost out on quarterback Quinn Ewers, the No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He has decommitted from Texas and appears set to choose from among Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma. .. Oklahoma State 35, Texas 32.
No. 3 Ohio State (1-0) at No. 18 Penn State (0-1): Former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields completed 20 of 21 for 276 yards and a pair of touchdowns in last week's win over Nebraska. He's not slowing down. Georgia really could've used him. ... Ohio State 31, Penn State 20.
Arkansas (2-2) at No. 8 Texas A&M (3-1): For the next month, A&M's schedule includes Arkansas, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ole Miss. The Aggies very well could be 7-1 heading into the end-season run of LSU and Auburn. … Texas A&M 33, Arkansas 15.
Missouri (2-2) at No. 10 Florida (2-1): The Gators returned to practice Monday after a 13-day break because of a COVID-19 outbreak, in which 26 players, head coach Dan Mullen and two assistants tested positive. … Florida 24, Missouri 16.
Western Kentucky (2-4) at No. 11 Brigham Young (6-0): BYU is killing everybody they play, but the schedule is really weak. The Cougars will be that team this year that has a great season but then complains about not getting into the playoffs.
They'll host WKU at 9:15 p.m. Saturday on ESPN, and you should watch. Quarterback Zach Wilson is worth it. He's second nationally with 1,928 passing yards and fourth in passing efficiency, just behind No. 1 Graham Mertz of Wisconsin, No. 2 Justin Fields of Ohio State and No. 3 Mac Jones of Alabama. ... Brigham Young 45, Western Kentucky 16.
Boston College (4-2) at No. 1 Clemson (6-0): Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is reportedly supposed to miss Saturday's game after testing positive for COVID-19. There will be no last-minute negative test, as there was with Nick Saban. Still, this is Clemson's game to win. ... Clemson 40, Boston College 17.
Last week: 7-3. Missed on Auburn's win over Ole Miss, Cincinnati's win over SMU, and Missouri's win over Kentucky.