Mark Edwards' picks: Tide rolls, AU struggles, JSU will pull upset

It's an interesting weekend in college football.
—Jacksonville State faces the end of its fall season with tonight's game at Florida International. JSU head coach John Grass has passed COVID-19 protocols and will be on the sideline for the FIU game.
—The Southeastern Conference has a light weekend with only eight of the 14 teams playing. Florida has had an extended break in football activities, so the SEC has agreed to move the Gators' game against Missouri to next week. The Kentucky-Missouri game is moved up a week to Saturday, and Georgia-Kentucky has been shifted to next week. As a result, Georgia, Florida and Vanderbilt won't play Saturday, while Arkansas, Mississippi State and Texas A&M already were off.
—The Big Ten opens play this weekend. The Pac-12 won't begin until Nov. 7.
So, let's get onto the picks:
No. 2 Alabama (4-0) at Tennessee (2-2): This is another chance for Mac Jones to shine, who's turned into Joe Burrow 2.0 — a decent quarterback who has taken his game to another level.
ESPN's College Football Real Plus-Minus measures the impact of each player, adjusted for the others on the field each play, and Jones ranks first nationally. Brigham Young's Zach Wilson is second, while Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is third. … Alabama 42, Tennessee 21.
Auburn (2-2) at Ole Miss (1-3): The Rebels' Matt Corral has thrown for 1,280 yards in just four games, which ranks him ninth nationally.
Auburn is 2-2 but realistically should be 1-3. Tank Bigsby is a great young running back, but he's not Bo Jackson, and quarterback Bo Nix needs to find a level of consistency. It would help if he had more dependable receivers than Seth Williams. … Ole Miss 31, Auburn 28.
Jacksonville State (2-1) at Florida International (0-2): VegasInsider.com has Florida International as a 10-point favorite, but the Panthers can be had.
They didn't play last week against Charlotte because of an influx of COVID-19 cases in the football program. They have struggled to find a quarterback. Maryland transfer Max Bortenschlager started the season opener, in which FIU lost to Liberty. In a loss to Middle Tennessee, the Panthers went with Kaylan Wiggins. A third guy, redshirt freshman Stone Norton, leads the team in passing yards.
Meanwhile, JSU had Zerrick Cooper in typical form at quarterback. If the Gamecocks can avoid turnovers, then why wouldn't there be an upset? ... Jacksonville State 29, Florida International 28.
Syracuse (1-4) at No. 1 Clemson (5-0): Can anybody in the ACC beat Clemson. Probably not. It's hard to imagine the playoffs including anyone other than Clemson, Ohio State, the Alabama/Georgia SEC championship game winner, and the Alabama/Georgia SEC championship game loser. … Clemson 45, Syracuse 21.
Nebraska (0-0) at No. 5 Ohio State (0-0): Ohio State has won three straight outright Big Ten championships. Nobody has won four straight outright. … Ohio State 35, Nebraska 10.
No. 9 Cincinnati (3-0) at No. 16 SMU (5-0): The winner has a shot at going unbeaten and the right to complain about getting left out of the College Football Playoff. … SMU 24, Cincinnati 21.
Kentucky (2-2) at Missouri (1-2): Kentucky has allowed 20 points a game, which is second in the SEC to Georgia (19.5). … Kentucky 24, Missouri 13.
South Carolina (2-2) at LSU (1-2): LSU probably won't have quarterback Myles Brennan, who is questionable because of a lower-body injury. ... LSU 28, South Carolina 27.
No. 23 North Carolina State (4-1) at No. 14 North Carolina (3-1): The Tar Heels average more than 200 yards a game passing and rushing. … North Carolina 31, North Carolina State 27.
No. 3 Notre Dame (4-0) at Pittsburgh (3-3): Notre Dame is 4-0 for the fifth time in nine years. … Notre Dame 30, Pittsburgh 20.
No. 17 Iowa State (3-1) at No. 6 Oklahoma State (3-0): OSU is second in the country in scoring defense at 9.0 points a game. … Oklahoma State 31, Iowa State 17.
Last week: 6-4. Missed by not taking South Carolina (beating Auburn), Kentucky (Tennessee), Arkansas (Ole Miss) and Florida State (North Carolina). I did get Jacksonville State's win over North Alabama smack on the nose: 24-17.