Auburn has the biggest game on tap locally by far as the Tigers play at Texas A&M. CBS has picked up that one for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.
Alabama's home game against Southern Mississippi is at 11 a.m. on ESPN2. If you want to make it a local trifecta, after watching both on TV, you can head to JSU Stadium to see Jacksonville State host North Alabama at 6 p.m.
Let's get to the picks:
No. 8 Auburn (3-0) at No. 17 Texas A&M (2-1): Oddly enough, Auburn never has lost at Texas A&M. The Tigers are 3-0 at Kyle Field.
It's worth noting that for the angst surrounding Auburn's running game, the Tigers are averaging 282 yards a game on the ground. That figure ranks second in the SEC. Texas A&M gives up 84 yards a game, also third in the league, and allowed only 121 to Clemson in a 24-10 loss. … Texas A&M 31, Auburn 28.
North Alabama (1-2) at Jacksonville State (2-1): This is the first of a four-year deal between the two schools.
UNA has beaten Western Illinois 26-17 and lost at Montana 61-17 and at home to Alabama A&M 31-24. JSU faces a potential letdown after last week's thrilling 49-45 win over Eastern Washington. … Jacksonville State 42, North Alabama 20.
Southern Mississippi (2-1) at No. 2 Alabama (3-0): In case you were wondering, it's supposed to be sunny with a high of 90 degrees in Tuscaloosa on Saturday with 53 percent humidity.
Sure, it's fun to blast Nick Saban and the school president over their argument that maybe Alabama shouldn't get stuck with all day games in September, but it's worth asking why this is so when LSU doesn't face the same issue.
According to research by sports-writing colleague Cecil Hurt of The Tuscaloosa News, Alabama has had one night game among 12 non-conference September home games since 2014. In that same span, LSU has had 12 non-conference September home games on the schedule and 12 night games. Why do Alabama's fans have to tough it out, while LSU's fans aren't asked to do the same? … Alabama 52, Southern Mississippi 14.
No. 4 LSU (3-0) at Vanderbilt (0-2): LSU hasn't played Vandy since 2010 and hasn't lost in the series since 1990. That year, the Commodores' only win came against LSU.
Vandy has scored three touchdowns, while LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has thrown for 11 and rushed for one. … LSU 42, Vanderbilt 8.
Tennessee (1-2) at No. 9 Florida (3-0): New Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is a fourth-year junior but is making his first start after Feleipe Franks got hurt last week against Kentucky. Trask was a backup at Manvel (Texas) High School to D'Eriq King, who is the starter at Houston. … Florida 35, Tennessee 14.
No. 11 Michigan (2-0) at No. 13 Wisconsin (2-0): Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor, a Heisman contender, has 237 rushing yards in two games. … Wisconsin 24, Michigan 20.
No. 23 California (3-0) at Ole Miss (2-1): Cal already has a win at Washington 20-19. Ole Miss' best win came against Arkansas 31-17. … Ole Miss 28, Cal 21.
No. 7 Notre Dame (2-0) at No. 3 Georgia (3-0): Scheduling this game likely will cost Notre Dame a College Football Playoff spot. … Georgia 38, Notre Dame 17.
Kentucky (2-1) at Mississippi State (2-1): MSU starting quarterback Tommy Stevens (shoulder injury) could miss this one. … Mississippi State 24, Kentucky 17.
Oklahoma State (3-0) at No. 12 Texas (2-1): Texas isn't all right, all right, all right after losing to LSU, but the Longhorns have Sam Ehlinger, who has completed 82 of 112 passes with 11 touchdowns. … Texas 41, Oklahoma State 40.
Last week: 8-2. Missed Kansas State over Mississippi State and Tennessee over Chattanooga. If given the chance to do it over, I'll still pick Chattanooga over Tennessee.