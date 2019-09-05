Alabama and Auburn get a break this weekend, while Jacksonville State draws a tough opponent for its home opener.
New Mexico State (0-1) at No. 2 Alabama (1-0): Alabama rolled last week as expected. Look for the backup quarterbacks to get to play a lot in this one. In the last 20 years, New Mexico State has had only two winning seasons. … Alabama 63, New Mexico State 7
Tulane (1-0) at No. 10 Auburn (1-0): Bo Nix shined in the fourth quarter last week, but he finished with only 176 passing yards. He's got the stuff that really good quarterbacks have, and this is the weekend he shows it from start to finish. … Auburn 37, Tulane 20.
Chattanooga (1-0) at Jacksonville State (0-1): Chattanooga has a new coach in Rusty Wright, who spent the last two years as an assistant at Georgia State. Tom Arth left Chattanooga after two seasons to become Akron's head coach.
Nick Tiano is back at quarterback, having started the first four games in 2017 and all of last year. Before that, he was at Mississippi State.
Count on Jacksonville State getting closer to the 50-50 run/pass ratio that John Grass would prefer. The Gamecocks ran 24 times and threw 52 in last week's 35-14 loss to Southeastern Louisiana. … Jacksonville State 27, Chattanooga 20.
Murray State (1-0) at No. 3 Georgia (1-0): Murray State scored 59 in a 59-20 win over Pikeville last week. Georgia isn't Pikeville. … Georgia 52, Murray State 10.
No. 6 LSU (1-0) at No. 9 Texas (1-0): This marks the first time LSU has played a regular-season non-SEC game involving two top 10 teams since 1970. That year, then-No. 7 LSU lost to No. 2 Notre Dame 3-0.
LSU and Texas used to play semi-regularly during the 1930s, '40s and early '50s. These two teams haven't played a regular-season game since Texas won at home in 1954. They've played a pair of Cotton Bowls since then, with LSU winning Jan. 1, 1963, and Texas winning over a Nick-Saban coached LSU team Jan. 1, 2003. ... LSU 24, Texas 17.
No. 12 Texas A&M (1-0) at No. 1 Clemson (1-0): According to the current rankings, this is the first of only two times Clemson will face a ranked team. The other is next week against No. 21 Syracuse. If the Tigers can survive the next two weeks, they'll roll into the playoffs undefeated. … Clemson 35, Texas A&M 17.
No. 25 Nebraska (1-0) at Colorado (1-0): This is Nebraska's first visit to its former Big 12 rival since 2009. … Nebraska 28, Colorado 21.
No. 23 Stanford (1-0) at Southern California (1-0): USC head coach Clay Helton is fighting for his job, and he must do it with a freshman quarterback in Kaden Slovis, who was a lightly regarded prospect out of high school. Starter J.T. Daniels is out for the year. Oh, and Helton's athletics director, Lynn Swann, says the Trojans must win the Pac-12. … Stanford 31, Southern California 24.
Vanderbilt (0-1) at Purdue (0-1): In a battle of teams with uniforms that look almost the same, keep an eye on Vanderbilt quarterback Riley Neal. He started 32 games at Ball State before transferring to Vanderbilt as a graduate student. He ranks third in Ball State history with 7,393 passing yards.
Against Georgia in Vandy's opener, the Commodores scored two field goals and no touchdowns in a 30-6 loss. The Vandy defense looked much better after struggling early. ... Vanderbilt 24, Purdue 21.
Brigham Young (0-1) at Tennessee (0-1): The Vols actually have a decent offense, with Jarrett Guarantano back running the offense. The defense, however, is struggling. BYU managed only a pair of field goals and a late touchdown in last week's 30-12 loss to a pretty good Utah team. … Tennessee 34, Brigham Young 24.
Last week: 7-3. Missed Jacksonville State' loss to Southeastern Louisiana, Missouri's loss to Wyoming, and Ole Miss' loss to Memphis. Should I get bonus points for being only two points off in Oklahoma's win over Houston (49-31, while I picked 47-31) and Notre Dame's win over Louisville (35-17, while I picked 33-17)?