Mark Edwards' picks: Tide, AU off again as COVID-19 keeps rolling

Last weekend, one of our former Anniston Star sports writers, Tony Tsoukalas, produced an insightful social media post.
Now working for Bamainsider.com, Tsoukalas included a photo of the mob of people who ran onto the field after Notre Dame's win over Clemson.
He then included the following caption:
Notre Dame-47
Clemson-40
COVID-19
The virus is rolling through college football these days, and it's not unreasonable to wonder if we're even going to finish the season.
Five games that were to be played Saturday including Top 25 teams are postponed because of COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing. Four of those are Southeastern Conference games, including those involving Alabama and Auburn.
We've got enough games to find 10 to pick today, however. So, let's get to the picking:
Vanderbilt (0-5) at Kentucky (2-4): In the last two years, Vandy has won one SEC game, which came last season against Missouri. … Kentucky 20, Vanderbilt 17.
Arkansas (3-3) at No. 6 Florida (4-1): The Gators likely will win this game, but Arkansas has managed three SEC wins, which is three more than the previous two years combined. The last time the Razorbacks won that many was 2016 when they finished 3-5. … Florida 44, Arkansas 22.
South Carolina (2-4) at Ole Miss (2-4): If South Carolina stays on the skids and winds up firing Will Muschamp, the buyout will be about $15.3 million, according to USA Today's coaches salaries database. Muschamp is 17-21 against SEC teams. … Ole Miss 45, South Carolina 44.
No. 9 Miami (6-1) at Virginia Tech (4-3): With former Houston quarterback D'Eriq King behind center, Miami's only loss has come to Clemson. … Miami 31, Virginia Tech 28.
No. 10 Indiana (3-0) at Michigan State (1-2): The last time Indiana was 3-0 was 2015 when the Hoosiers finished 6-7 and lost to Duke in the Pinstripe Bowl. The last time they were No. 10 in the country was 1969 after beating Kentucky in the opener. They finished 4-6, closing out the year with losses to Iowa, Northwestern and Purdue. … Indiana 31, Michigan State 25.
Western Carolina (0-0) at No. 22 Liberty (7-0): Liberty still has to play at North Carolina State and at No. 15 Coastal Carolina on Dec. 5, but the Flame have a good chance to go unbeaten. Liberty coach Hugh Freeze seemed like a sure bet to go to the Southeastern Conference and may still be, but if he does, it'll be expensive. Liberty has extended his deal with the school to 2026, and sources have told ESPN that he's getting more than $3 million a year. ... Liberty 31, Western Carolina 10.
No. 15 Coastal Carolina (7-0) at Troy (4-3): Liberty is all that stands between Coastal and an undefeated season. … Coastal Carolina 27, Troy 17.
Middle Tennessee (2-5) at No. 16 Marshall (6-0): We're going to have at least a few undefeated teams not make the playoffs this year. … Marshall 48, Middle Tennessee 20.
No. 2 Notre Dame (7-0) at Boston College (5-3): The Irish beat then-No. 1 Clemson last weekend. The last time Notre Dame beat the No. 1 team? That was 1993 when the Irish beat Florida State. The next week, they lost to Boston College. ... Notre Dame 29, Boston College 28.
No. 13 Wisconsin (1-0) at Michigan (1-2): Jim Harbaugh isn't that far from becoming Michigan's Mike Shula. He's 0-5 against Ohio State, 2-3 against Iowa, 2-2 vs. Wisconsin and 3-3 against Michigan State. He's 1-4 in bowl games with losses to Florida State, South Carolina, Florida and Alabama. His bowl win came in 2015 over Florida. … Wisconsin 24, Michigan 20.
Last week: 6-4. Missed on Notre Dame's win over Clemson, Florida's win over Georgia, Indiana's win over Michigan, and Arkansas' win over Tennessee.