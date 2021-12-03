Mark Edwards' picks: This might be the year Georgia breaks through Alabama roadblock

This weekend is mostly set aside for conference championship games, including the Southeastern Conference showdown in Atlanta.
Let's get to the picks:
SEC, No. 1 Georgia (12-0) vs. No. 3 Alabama (11-1): Georgia has met Alabama twice in the SEC title game and lost both times in thrillers. The Bulldogs have a much more complete team than the Crimson Tide, but this might be the year, as Georgia appears to have one of those seasons of destiny going on.
Never bet against Alabama, especially against Georgia, but we have to make a pick, so … Georgia 27, Alabama 16.
Pac 12, No. 10 Oregon (10-2) vs. No. 17 Utah (9-3): Oregon has won the last two Pac-12 championships and six of the past 12, but the Ducks lost to Utah two weeks ago on the road 38-7. … Utah 28, Oregon 17.
Big 12, No. 9 Baylor (10-2) vs. No. 5 Oklahoma State (11-1): After Oklahoma won six straight Big 12 crowns, somebody else gets a chance this year. Oklahoma State won the 2011 crown. Baylor won in 2013 and tied TCU for the 2014 crown. A win could put OSU into the playoffs.
Big 12 teams traditionally love to throw the ball, but OSU is third nationally in total defense, and Baylor is eighth in rushing offense. … Oklahoma State 24, Baylor 17.
Mountain West, Utah State (9-3) vs. No. 19 San Diego State (11-1): Keep an eye on Utah State quarterback Logan Bonner, an all-conference quarterback at Arkansas State, who transferred to follow first-year head coach Blake Anderson. Bonner has 32 touchdown passes and is the league's newcomer of the year. San Diego State is 11th nationally in total defense. … San Diego State 21, Utah State 17.
Sun Belt, Appalachian State (10-2) vs. No. 24 Louisiana (11-1): Louisiana coach Billy Napier is headed to Florida but not before coaching the Ragin' Cajuns in the league title game. This is their third appearance in the game in four years, having lost to Appalachian State in both previous games. … Appalachian State 27, Louisiana 23.
AAC, No. 21 Houston (11-1) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (12-0): It's remarkable that in the age of offense, good defensive teams are winning this year. Houston is sixth nationally in total defense, while Cincinnati is eighth. … Cincinnati 30, Houston 27.
Big Ten, No. 2 Michigan (11-1) vs. No. 13 Iowa (10-2): Michigan's Hassan Haskins has played especially well since the loss at Michigan State. He had 168 rushing yards against Indiana, 156 against Penn State and 169 against Ohio State. Iowa is 13th nationally in total defense, but the offense is sub-par. … Michigan 31, Iowa 17.
ACC, No. 15 Pittsburgh (10-2) vs. No. 16 Wake Forest (10-2): Clemson might be the best team in the league, having won five straight, but the Tigers didn't make the game. Both Pitt and Wake can move the ball. Pitt puts up about 512 yards a game, while Wake averages about 483. … Pitt 42, Wake Forest 38.
MAC, Kent State (7-5) vs. Northern Illinois (8-4): Go with Kent State, which is third in the country in rushing offense, while Northern Illinois is 120th in trying to stop the run. Marquez Cooper (1,075 rushing yards) and Xavier Williams (719) lead the way. … Kent State 31, Northern Illinois 24.
USC (4-7) vs. California (4-7): My goodness, how the mighty have fallen. USC needs to win to avoid its worst record since the Trojans went 3-8 under Larry Smith in 1991. ... California 24, USC 21.
Last week: 6-4. Missed on Michigan's win over Ohio State, Michigan State's win over Penn State, LSU's win over Texas A&M and Florida's win over Florida State.