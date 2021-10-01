Mark Edwards' picks: Taking Tide over Ole Miss; Auburn, JSU to come up short

It's a tough weekend for all three of our main teams. Nobody gets off easy.
Alabama should pull through, but I'm not betting on Auburn or Jacksonville State. Let's get to the picks:
No. 12 Ole Miss (3-0) at No. 1 Alabama (4-0): This isn't the same Ole Miss team that gave up 63 points to Alabama last year, but it's not the same Alabama team, either.
It should be a shootout again, however, as both offenses are explosive.
Alabama is 7-3 against Ole Miss when both teams are ranked, including losses in 2015, 2014 and 1970. The Tide has lost to Ole Miss only nine times through the years, although four were to teams quarterbacked by a Manning. Eli beat Alabama in 2001 and 2003, and Archie did the trick in 1968 and 1970. ... Alabama 45, Ole Miss 31.
No. 22 Auburn at LSU (3-1): Count me among the many who were skeptical when the Tigers hired Bryan Harsin, but how many expected his program to have this many problems after only four games?
It was unfair to fire receivers coach Cornelius Williams, who essentially was the scapegoat for two straight games of questionable decision-making. It will be unfair as well if Harsin trots out Bo Nix to start against LSU. T.J. Finley deserves a chance to see what he can do. ... LSU 34, Auburn 28.
Jacksonville State (2-2) at Kennesaw State (2-1): The Gamecocks are reeling after Saturday's loss to Tennessee-Martin, which has left their fan base predictably upset. The early injuries have taken their toll, and it came to a head against UTM. Losing starters has a bigger impact on an FCS program with 63 scholarships than it does with an FBS team with 85 scholarships.
Kennesaw State runs the option, which will be hard to stop, especially with one week to teach the JSU defense. With a JSU team that's 100 percent, I'd pick the Gamecocks, but they're not 100 percent. ... Kennesaw State 27, Jacksonville State 24.
No. 8 Arkansas (4-0) at No. 2 Georgia (4-0): Who knew Sam Pittman was a better choice for Arkansas than guys who had actual head coaching experience at a four-year university? Pittman is in his second season at Arkansas, and almost all of his coaching experience came as an assistant, including stops at Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas and Georgia, this week's opponent.
He was head coach for two seasons at Hutchinson Community College during 1992-93 where he went 11-9-1.
Arkansas has run through Texas and Texas A&M, but Georgia is a tougher task. The Bulldogs have given up only 23 points in four games. … Georgia 27, Arkansas 10.
Tennessee (2-2) at Missouri (2-2): Both are 2-0 against non-Power Five teams and 0-2 against Power Five teams. Missouri has won three straight in the series. … Missouri 31, Tennessee 28.
No. 10 Florida (3-1) at Kentucky (4-0): The Gators are exceptionally good at running the ball, as Alabama discovered. They rank third nationally in rushing offense, while Kentucky is ninth in total defense. … Florida 30, Kentucky 20.
Mississippi State (2-2) at No. 15 Texas A&M (3-1): If a Mike Leach team is playing somebody good, always bet against him. ... Texas A&M 35, Mississippi State 21.
Connecticut (0-5) at Vanderbilt (1-3): UConn is next-to-last nationally in total offense, just ahead of Terry Bowden's Louisiana-Monroe team. Vanderbilt is next-to-last in scoring offense, just ahead of Navy. ... Vanderbilt 8, Connecticut 6.
Boston College (4-0) at No. 25 Clemson (2-2): Against Power Five teams, Clemson is averaging 12.7 points a game. Dabo Swinney's team hasn't lost to B.C. since 2010. ... Clemson 24, Boston College 17.
Brigham Young (4-0) at Utah State (3-1): Don't look now but BYU has only one ranked team left on its schedule: No. 21 Baylor. The Cougars will be favored in every game the rest of the way. ... BYU 31, Utah State 14.
Last week: 5-5. Missed on Jacksonville State's loss to Tennessee-Martin. Also missed on Notre Dame's win over Wisconsin, Arkansas' win over Texas A&M, LSU's win over Mississippi State, and Boston College's win over Missouri. It wasn't a good week.