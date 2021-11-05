Mark Edwards' picks: Taking Tide, Gamecocks, but Tigers will come up short

Alabama, Auburn and Jacksonville State are in action Saturday, and all three need wins.
Alabama can’t afford another loss if it wants to hold onto a College Football Playoff spot. Auburn needs to keep winning if it wants to make the SEC Championship Game. Jacksonville State is trying to avoid a losing season.
Let’s get to the games:
LSU (4-4) at No. 2 Alabama (7-1): With small crowds because of the pandemic, last year’s Alabama-LSU game looked like one of those spring scrimmages when the first team takes on a collection of second- and third-teamers and the first team knows the offense, while not every one of the backups really understand the defense yet.
The first-teamers score lots of times until they get tired or lose interest. That’s how you end up with a 55-17 game that wasn’t as close as the score might indicate. This year might be similar, as Ed Orgeron is hinting that LSU doesn’t have enough for a complete first and second team. … Alabama 45, LSU 14.
No. 13 Auburn (6-2) at No. 14 Texas A&M (6-2): Auburn has snared a couple of good wins over Arkansas and Ole Miss, and most importantly, Bo Nix showed he can be the type of quality quarterback many of us thought he could be.
Not sure it will continue at Texas A&M. ... Texas A&M 34, Auburn 30.
Abilene Christian (4-4) at Jacksonville State (3-5): The Gamecocks have had 18 straight seasons of .500 or better. That’s the longest active streak in the country, but it could come to an end this weekend with a loss.
Abilene Christian offers JSU a chance for a win. The Wildcats have lost to Central Arkansas 42-21, Eastern Kentucky 30-15 and Stephen F. Austin 41-27. Their lone AQ7 win came against Lamar, which isn’t very good at all.
Abilene Christian quarterback Stone Earle is ninth in the nation in passing efficiency, and if the Gamecocks can’t control the ball and keep it out of his hands, he’s capable of a big day. … Jacksonville State 27, Abilene Christian 24.
Missouri (4-4) at No. 1 Georgia (8-0): If Georgia has a weakness, it’s that the offense is kind of humdrum, but after beating Clemson 10-3 in the season opener, the Bulldogs have hit at least 30 in every game since. That’s more than enough for a defense that allows only 6.6 points a game. ... Georgia 45, Missouri 7.
Liberty (7-2) at No. 16 Ole Miss (6-2): The quarterbacks are worth watching in this one. Ole Miss’ Matt Corral is eighth nationally in total offense, while Liberty’s Malik Willis (a former Auburn backup) is 18th. Willis also is eighth nationally in passing efficiency.
Oh, and Liberty coach Hugh Freeze coached Ole Miss, in case you’ve forgotten. ... Ole Miss 38, Liberty 28.
No. 17 Mississippi State (5-3) at Arkansas (5-3): Remember more than a month ago when we were hailing the rejuvenation of Arkansas? Sorry, we were wrong. … Mississippi State 27, Arkansas 24.
Tennessee (4-4) at No. 18 Kentucky (6-2): The Tennessee Mustards used to dominate this series, winning every game between the two in 1985-2010. Kentucky has won two of the last four, including a 34-7 beatdown last year. Kentucky 31, Tennessee 30.
Florida (4-4) at South Carolina (4-4): Florida looks like it’s given up. Quarterback Emory Jones, who looked so good against Alabama, lost his job to freshman Anthony Richardson last week against Georgia, but Richardson suffered a concussion. It doesn’t look like he’ll play against South Carolina, which looks like the elixir to what ails the Gators. … Florida 19, South Carolina 17.
No. 9 Wake Forest (8-0) at North Carolina (4-4): Wake might go unbeaten, but the remaining schedule might not be strong enough for the Deacons to make a strong case they belong in the playoffs. ... Wake Forest 42, North Carolina 31.
No. 19 North Carolina State (6-2) at Florida State (3-5): After opening the season with four straight losses, FSU won three in a row. The Seminoles lost last week to a mediocre Clemson team. North Carolina State, hardly a big football name, isn’t mediocre. ... North Carolina State 27, Florida State 17.
Last week: 9-1. Missed on Michigan State’s glorious win over Michigan.