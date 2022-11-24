Mark Edwards' picks: Take Tide over Tigers, and be careful of pine box comments from Ole Miss

It's rivalry week, and there's plenty of good ones.
So, let's not waste time and get to the picks:
Auburn (5-6) at No. 7 Alabama (9-2): Alabama hasn't lost at home to Auburn since 2010, which is also the last time Alabama lost more than two games in a season. That was the year Cam Newton led Auburn to a national title.
This usually isn't a well-played game, but it's exciting and intense and often closer than we're imagining it will be.
For Alabama, this is a matter of pride. It's the same for Auburn, but there's more to it than that. Interim head coach Cadillac Williams is a darkhorse candidate at best for the full-time job, even though he clearly has lots and lots of support among all levels of the Auburn fanbase. In less than a month, he's galvanized more support than any Auburn coach has enjoyed since Tommy Tuberville was head coach. In addition, he has revamped the offense to focus on its strength: the run game.
Alabama's run defense is good, but it's been inconsistent, and if the Tide can't shut down the Tigers, it's easy to imagine Auburn leading by a field goal in the second half and chewing up first downs and the clock while Alabama's Bryce Young stands on the sidelines waiting for an opportunity to break open the game. … Alabama 31, Auburn 19.
Mississippi State (7-4) at Ole Miss (8-3): As long as Lane Kiffin doesn't mention anything about pine boxes, Ole Miss should be fine in this Thursday night game. Rumors are flying that Kiffin will leave Ole Miss after this one to coach Auburn, although he has denied that with no uncertainty.
The last coach at Ole Miss who switched to Auburn was Tuberville, who was 6-2 and proceeded to lose to Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi State. Even though he said he wouldn't leave Ole Miss except in a "pine box," he was negotiating with Auburn at the time. … Ole Miss 31, Mississippi State 29.
No. 3 Michigan (11-0) at No. 2 Ohio State (11-0): Oddly enough, the loser doesn't really lose in this matchup. Both likely will make the College Football Playoff, especially if it's close. If one blows out the other, that could change.
But, this should be close, which leaves the winner having to play in the Big Ten Championship Game, while the loser simply has to sit and wait for the playoffs to start.
Ohio State is second in the country in scoring, while Michigan leads the nation in total defense. Keep in mind that there aren't a lot of high-flying offenses in the Big Ten to bring down Michigan's defensive numbers. … Ohio State 31, Michigan 24.
South Carolina (7-4) at No. 8 Clemson (10-1): Still not sold on Clemson but even less so on South Carolina. The Tigers need a convincing win and some help to slip into the College Football Playoff. From 2009-13, Dabo Swinney's early Clemson teams lost five straight in the series, which was the longest streak in the series since the 1930s. Since then, Clemson has won seven straight. … Clemson 32, South Carolina 24.
No. 25 Louisville (7-4) at Kentucky (6-5): Kentucky is horrid on offense but plays pretty good defense. Tennessee was the only team to score more than 24 points on the Wildcats in a 44-6 win a month ago. … Kentucky 20, Louisville 16.
No. 9 Oregon (9-2) at No. 21 Oregon State (8-3): Bo Nix ranks sixth in the country in passing efficiency, and I never thought I'd type those words in that order, ever. Nix and Oregon need a win to clinch a spot in the Pac 12 title game. … Oregon 27, Oregon State 24.
No. 5 LSU (9-2) at Texas A&M (4-7): Will anybody show up to watch this one? Seriously, LSU likely will have more fans than Texas A&M, and when is the last time that happened in the SEC at some place other than Vanderbilt? … LSU 28, Texas A&M 10.
No. 15 Notre Dame (8-3) at No. 6 Southern California (10-1): The Trojans need to win out to have a chance at the College Football Playoff, and if Texas Christian doesn't lose, USC would be the odd man out. Both Michigan and Ohio State will make the field, especially if they play each other close, and count Georgia in, too. That leaves only one spot. ... Southern California 38, Notre Dame 24.
No. 10 Tennessee (9-2) at Vanderbilt (5-6): With Hendon Hooker out with a knee injury, Michigan transfer Joe Milton will get his chance. He played some at Michigan in 2020 but was erratic. He's thrown 95 passes in two seasons at Tennessee and has eight touchdowns and no interceptions. He likely will be UT's quarterback next season.
Oddly enough, the Vols haven't dominated this series in recent years. In the last 10 meetings, Vanderbilt has won five. ... Tennessee 31, Vanderbilt 21.
Florida (6-5) at No. 16 Florida State (8-3): Incredibly, Mike Norvell is not only still the coach at FSU but thriving. When the Seminoles lost at home to Jacksonville State, Norvell wasn't sure he was going to remain employed when he left the stadium that night. All three of their losses have come to teams that were ranked at the time by a combined 18 points. They've won four straight since then. ... Florida State 35, Florida 24.
Arkansas (6-5) at Missouri (5-6): Except for the unexplainable hiccup against Liberty, the Razorbacks have played fairly well the last month. They handled Brigham Young and Auburn on the road and beat Ole Miss soundly. They lost to LSU at home by three (and should've won). ... Arkansas 24, Missouri 20.
Last week: 8-2. South Carolina's win over Tennessee and Arkansas' win over Ole Miss.