Mark Edwards' picks: Take Tide over Tigers, and be careful of pine box comments from Ole Miss

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.

 Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's rivalry week, and there's plenty of good ones.

So, let's not waste time and get to the picks:

Senior Editor Mark Edwards