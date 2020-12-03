Mark Edwards' picks: Take Tide over reeling LSU, Texas A&M over Auburn

LSU could end up as the worst defending national champion in major college football in more than 50 years.
The Tigers are 3-4 heading into Saturday's game against No. 1 Alabama (8-0). After this one, they will visit No. 6 Florida on Dec. 12 before hosting a possible game Dec. 19.
The last defending champion to have a losing record was Michigan State, which went 3-7 in 1967 after winning the National Football Foundation championship in 1966. Notre Dame took by far the biggest championships — the Associated Press and coaches' poll crowns.
Since then, 2011 Auburn (8-5) and 1991 Georgia Tech (8-5) are the worst in post-championship years. Auburn won all the major titles in 2010 after a BCS Championship Game win. In 1990, Georgia Tech won the coaches' poll, while Colorado took the AP crown.
LSU lost gobs of talent to the NFL, and two different bouts of COVID-19 contact tracing have taken a toll. This might be the least competitive Alabama-LSU game since Nick Saban was coaching LSU and Mike Shula was at Alabama. … Alabama 42, LSU 10.
No. 5 Texas A&M (6-1) at Auburn (5-3): Quarterback Bo Nix is a great competitor who never gives up. His effort in Auburn's 96-yard touchdown drive late in last week's loss to Alabama is a tribute to him.
Still, he's never been a very good passer and he's getting worse. He's ninth in the league in passing efficiency, just behind Vanderbilt freshman Ken Seals. … Texas A&M 32, Auburn 17.
No. 4 Ohio State (4-0) at Michigan State (2-3): Ohio State already has had two Big Ten games canceled because of COVID-19. The Big Ten has ruled that teams must play at least six league games to be eligible for the conference title game. Ohio State is one more cancelation away from dropping below the minimum.
The minimum would drop if the average number of games played by conference teams drops below six. In that case, the new minimum would be two games less than the average. … Ohio State 45, Michigan State 24.
No. 12 Indiana (5-1) at No. 16 Wisconsin (2-1): Wisconsin already is going to fall below the league minimum for games played. The Badgers have had three cancelations. … Wisconsin 24, Indiana 17.
No. 6 Florida (7-1) at Tennessee (2-5): Kyle Trask is pretty good for a quarterback who didn't even start in high school. He attended Manvel (Texas) High School where he backed up current Miami quarterback D'Eriq King. … Florida 38, Tennessee 20.
West Virginia (5-3) at No. 9 Iowa State (7-2): Iowa State can clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game with a win. The Cyclones likely will make it anyway because the tiebreakers are on their side, but we're betting it won't get that far. … Iowa State 31, West Virginia 24.
Vanderbilt (0-8) at No. 8 Georgia (6-2): Vanderbilt couldn't have waited until the year was over to fire Derrick Mason? It's probably good to get a jump on the process of finding a new guy, but will that really make a difference? … Georgia 35, Vanderbilt 0.
No. 13 Brigham Young (9-0) at No. 18 Coastal Carolina (9-0): This game wasn't confirmed until Thursday morning. Coastal Carolina was scheduled to play Liberty, but positive COVID-19 tests within the Liberty program forced the school to shut down team activities.
Both teams are hoping this game could help push the winner into a New Year's Six bowl game. ESPNU will televise the game at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. … Brigham Young 35, Coastal Carolina 24.
Arkansas (3-5) at Missouri (4-3): Missouri hasn't exactly beaten a Murderers' Row of opponents (LSU, Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt), but a win over Arkansas would crown the Tigers as the kings of mediocre teams in the SEC.
Any idea what the Battle Line Rivalry is? Me either, until finding out that these two schools have agreed to call their game that. The idea came about in 2014, and since 2015, the winner gets a trophy. Sigh. ... Missouri 28, Arkansas 25.
South Carolina (2-7) at Kentucky (3-6): South Carolina is in free fall, especially after the school fired head coach Will Muschamp. Kentucky throws for more yards a game than only three FBS teams: Georgia Southern, Air Force and Navy. ... Kentucky 21, South Carolina 16.
Last week: 8-2. Missed on Michigan State's win over Northwestern, and Iowa State's win over Texas.