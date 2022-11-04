 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mark Edwards' picks: Same old, same old for Tide at LSU; another loss for AU

NCAA Football: UL Monroe at Alabama

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

 Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama faces an SEC West rival, while Auburn is playing out the string under interim coach Carnell "Cadillac” Williams.

Jacksonville State is off this weekend before closing out with a home game Nov. 12 against Eastern Kentucky and a Nov. 19 trip to Central Arkansas.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.