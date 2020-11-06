Mark Edwards' picks: No Tide, AU or JSU this weekend, but there's still lots of football

This might be the first November Saturday I've had off since I got into sports writing.
Alabama and Auburn are both off. Jacksonville State has completed its season.
We've still got games to pick, and this week, it includes the Pac-12, which finally joins the fun of college football.
No. 1 Clemson (7-0) at No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0): Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says star quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss Saturday's game because of COVID-19 protocols. If the Tigers lose and this ends up as their only loss, it's unlikely they'll miss the playoffs.
College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock has said the selection committee does consider injuries, and in the COVID-19 world, it makes sense to account for a great team losing because its quarterback was out because of protocols.
Still, backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is a quality player and performed well last week in a win over Boston College, completing 30 of 41 passes for 342 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. ... Clemson 31, Notre Dame 24.
No. 8 Florida (3-1) vs. No. 5 Georgia (4-1): The Gators don't seem able to get out of their own way this season. They won't have defensive lineman Zachary Carter or linebacker Antwuan Powell for the first half. They were ejected during the fight last week when Florida beat Missouri.
Georgia's offense has been inconsistent, but the defense leads the league in yards allowed (300.6 a game) and points allowed (16.2 a game). … Georgia 28, Florida 20.
No. 7 Texas A&M (4-1) at South Carolina (2-3): Sometimes it seems like Kellen Mond is in his eighth year as a starter at A&M. Actually, 2017 was his first year. He's putting together his most efficient season, completing 64.7 percent of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes to two interceptions. … Texas A&M 30, South Carolina 17.
No. 11 Miami (5-1) at North Carolina State (4-2): If Miami keeps winning and Notre Dame loses to Clemson, the Hurricanes will remain in the hunt to make the ACC Championship Game.
Miami and Notre Dame don't play this year, and if those two teams tie for second place, the league will have to go through several tiebreakers to decide who would play Clemson for the championship. One of them is a ranking system provided by SportSource Analytics. ... Miami 31, N.C. State 16.
No. 9 Brigham Young (7-0) at No. 21 Boise State (2-0): BYU quarterback Zach Wilson ranks sixth in the country in passing efficiency and is still the guy to watch whenever the Cougars take the field. They'll probably go unbeaten and not make the playoffs, which will give the ESPN talking heads something to chatter aimlessly about. … BYU 38, Boise State 30.
No. 23 Michigan (1-1) at No. 13 Indiana (2-0): Michigan has won 24 straight over Indiana, with the last loss coming in 1987. … Michigan 24, Indiana 20.
Stanford (0-0) at No. 12 Oregon (0-0): Once again, the Pac-12 is bringing up the rear. They're finally opening their season, probably still calling everyone else idiots for starting when they did. ... Oregon 21, Stanford 15.
Vanderbilt (0-4) at Mississippi State (1-4): MSU has scored 16 points in its last three games combined. If Vandy doesn't get this one, the Commodores might not win a game this year. … Mississippi State 27, Vanderbilt 12.
Tennessee (2-3) at Arkansas (2-3): Does the loser have to fire their coach? Actually, Tennessee's Jeremy Pruitt and Arkansas' Sam Pittman deserve some more time. ... Tennessee 33, Arkansas 32.
Rutgers (1-1) at No. 3 Ohio State (2-0): Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has almost as many touchdown passes (six) as incomplete passes (seven). … Ohio State 48, Rutgers 10.
Last week: 9-1. Missed on Texas' win over Oklahoma State. Picked Auburn over LSU, but by only three points. Considering Auburn won by 37, should that be counted as a miss?