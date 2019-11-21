It’s a pretty ugly weekend of college football for local fans.
JSU is playing its last game of the season. It’s been seven years since the Gamecocks didn’t make the playoffs.
Alabama and Auburn are playing their typical pre-Iron Bowl patsy. Whenever Alabama schedules an FCS school, the Tide makes sure it’s a really bad one, and Western Carolina definitely delivers on that count.
So, it’s on to the picks:
Eastern Kentucky (6-5) at Jacksonville State (6-5): In the Gamecocks’ final game of the season, this should be a good strength vs. strength matchup.
EKU is first in the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring defense and pass defense and second to Austin Peay in total defense. Jacksonville State is second to Austin Peay in total offense and first in pass offense.
JSU needs a win to extend its streak of winning seasons to 17 straight, which would be the longest active streak in the FCS. EKU is better than its record indicates. ... Eastern Kentucky 24, Jacksonville State 20.
Western Carolina (3-8) at No. 5 Alabama (9-1): This is a great chance to get to see all those reserves who fill out the sideline.
Alabama has injuries along the defensive line, at receiver and, of course, quarterback. Backup quarterback Mac Jones, who is replacing Tua Tagovailoa, will play only long enough for his coaches to feel like he’s ready for next week’s Iron Bowl. Expect to see a good bit of Tagovailoa — Taulia, that is. … Alabama 42, Western Carolina 3.
Samford (5-6) at No. 15 Auburn (7-3): The Tigers’ offense is a problem, but it won’t be a worry in this one. Next week, it could cause a problem. Count me as a big Bo Nix fan, but it should be concerning to Auburn that in passing efficiency, Nix is ranked No. 82 nationally out of 106 quarterbacks who have thrown enough passes to qualify. … Auburn 49, Samford 10.
Texas A&M (7-3) at No. 4 Georgia (9-1): The Bulldogs are channeling old-fashioned Nick Saban these days — the one who didn’t like fast-ball, spread offenses. Georgia runs the ball well and has the best defense in the SEC. The Bulldogs are first in the league in scoring defense, total defense and rushing defense. … Georgia 24, Texas A&M 10.
Temple (7-3) at No. 19 Cincinnati (9-1): Cincinnati should sail through this one before playing Memphis the following week. The Bearcats then should play in the AAC Championship Game, where they could face Memphis again. And just like death and taxes, AAC commissioner Michael Aresco will launch a diatribe about how the College Football Playoff committee is disrespecting his league. Go ahead — do a Google search for “AAC commissioner” and that’s all that comes up. … Cincinnati 35, Temple 24.
Arkansas (2-8) at No. 1 LSU (10-0): What’s a bigger mismatch — this one or Alabama/Western Carolina? This is a great chance for Joe Burrow to pad his stats for his Heisman campaign. … LSU 50, Arkansas 7.
No. 6 Oregon (9-1) at Arizona State (5-5): If Oregon keeps winning, the Ducks likely will play No. 7 Utah in the Pac-12 title game. The winner of that one needs somebody to beat Georgia to open space in the top four of the playoff rankings. It would help them if Alabama lost, too. … Oregon 28, Arizona State 14.
No. 7 Utah (9-1) at Arizona (4-6): Utah is really good defensively, including first in the nation against the run and third in total defense. … Utah 35, Arizona 10.
Texas Christian (5-5) at No. 9 Oklahoma (9-1): The Sooners just don’t have the juice to make the playoffs. Jalen Hurts is shining, however, as he ranks first nationally in passing efficiency. … Oklahoma 48, Texas Christian 24.
Tennessee (5-5) at Missouri (5-5): After starting 0-2 and 1-4, the Vols have played much better. Missouri is at home and favored, but this isn’t the same Tennessee team that looked like a mess for the first half of the season. … Tennessee 27, Missouri 24.
Last week: 9-1. Missed on Iowa’s win over Minnesota. Did I jinx the Golden Gophers?