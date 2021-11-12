Mark Edwards' picks: Expect clean sweep from Tigers, Tide, Gamecocks

Alabama, Auburn and Jacksonville State are all in action Saturday, and we should expect a sweep.
It seems as if sweeps used to happen a lot more often than they do now, but either way, it should be a good weekend for local fans.
On to the picks:
Mississippi State (5-4) at No. 17 Auburn (6-3): While Mississippi State ranks fifth nationally in passing yards, as you might expect, the Bulldogs have a decent defense, too. They’re 20th in total defense.
Even so, Auburn has won four of the past five against MSU, and if Bo Nix doesn’t start Bo Nixing as he did last week in a loss at Texas A&M, this one should belong to the Tigers. … Auburn 24, Mississippi State 21.
New Mexico State (1-8) at No. 2 Alabama (8-1): According to the Las Cruces (N.M.) Sun, New Mexico State coach Doug Martin was asked if he had wished a happy birthday to athletics director Mario Moccia on Tuesday. He said, “Why, he’s making me play Alabama. He should buy me a gift.”
This could be brutal. New Mexico State is a 51-point underdog, and the Aggies are under no illusion that they’re traveling to Tuscaloosa for anything more than the $1.6 million paycheck they’ll get for playing the Crimson Tide.
Lots of people will play, and unless New Mexico State makes a ton of turnovers, the final margin probably won’t be 51 points, but it’ll be close. … Alabama 49, New Mexico State 7.
Jacksonville State (4-5) at Lamar (2-7): This is the perfect opponent to begin Maxwell Thurmond’s two-week run as JSU’s interim head coach.
Lamar has lost six straight. JSU is coming off a 40-25 win over Abilene Christian, in which the Gamecocks handled business without much trouble. Abilene has beaten Lamar twice this year.
JSU had its best offensive day of the year against Abilene by rolling up nearly 500 yards. If the Gamecocks truly have turned it around on offense, then they should roll past Lamar and season-ending foe Eastern Kentucky. … Jacksonville State 34, Lamar 24.
No. 6 Michigan (8-1) at Penn State (6-3): It’s hard to figure how the College Football Playoff committee has Michigan No. 6 and Michigan State No. 7, even though they’ve played similar schedules, participate in the same conference, and Michigan State won head-to-head. Still, this is Michigan’s chance to show it deserves its ranking. … Penn State 21, Michigan 16.
No. 8 Oklahoma (9-0) at No. 13 Baylor (7-2): The Sooners have looked underwhelming against an underwhelming schedule, but there’s still something to be said for being unbeaten this late in the season when you’re in a Power Five conference.
Oklahoma has won seven straight against Baylor. … Oklahoma 48, Baylor 34.
No. 1 Georgia (9-0) at Tennessee (5-4): Georgia has the nation’s best defense since 2011 Alabama, which is the only modern team to lead the country in scoring defense, total defense, rush defense and pass defense. Georgia is tops in scoring defense, but is No. 2 in the other three categories. Wisconsin leads in total defense and rush defense, while Washington is first in pass defense. … Georgia 31, Tennessee 7.
No. 11 Texas A&M (7-2) at No. 15 Ole Miss (7-2): A&M appears to have found its footing, having won four straight. Defense deserves much of the credit, as the Aggies rank second nationally in scoring defense. They’ve allowed a combined 31 points in their last three games. … Texas A&M 27, Ole Miss 17.
No. 25 Arkansas (6-3) at LSU (4-5): So, after the season is done and Ed Orgeron leaves, could he wind up at Jacksonville State? … Nah, that’s not happening. … Arkansas 31, LSU 28.
South Carolina (5-4) at Missouri (4-5): Missouri’s only SEC win this year came against Vanderbilt. … South Carolina 29, Missouri 28.
No. 19 Purdue (6-3) at No. 4 Ohio State (8-1): Purdue already has beaten two top-five teams this season. Iowa was No. 2 when the Hawkeyes lost at home to Purdue 24-7. Last week, Purdue hosted then-No. 3 Michigan State and won 40-29. Ohio State is a 20-point favorite this week. ... Ohio State 27, Purdue 14.
Last week: 6-4. Missed on Arkansas’ win over Mississippi State, Tennessee’s win over Kentucky, South Carolina’s win over Florida, and North Carolina’s win over Wake Forest.