Mark Edwards' picks: Even without Saban, go with Alabama against Auburn

For such a successful coach, Nick Saban certainly doesn’t have the greatest luck against Auburn.
His Alabama team lost after leading 24-0 (2010), on a touchdown return of a missed field goal (2013), and on a missed chip-shot field goal (2019). This year, as No. 1 Alabama (7-0) prepares to host No. 22 Auburn (5-2), he won’t even get to go to the game after testing positive for COVID-19.
He can’t coach from home, either. Rules say if the coach isn’t there, he can’t have contact with the team from 90 minutes before kickoff until the game is finished.
Since Alabama’s renaissance in 2008, Nick Saban has lost four times in 12 games against Auburn. Against the other 12 SEC teams, he is 92-8.
His luck against Auburn predates his time at Alabama. In 2004, when he was at LSU, his team missed an extra point after its first touchdown. With fewer than two minutes to play, ahead 9-3, LSU gave up a touchdown to Auburn. The Tigers missed an extra point, too … but LSU was called for a personal foul, and Auburn got another shot, which it made to clinch a 10-9 win.
It’s almost like Saban made a deal with a crossroads demon to dominate everyone else, but the catch was to have trouble with Auburn.
But, we don’t believe in crossroads demons, do we? Maybe? Possibly? … Alabama 41, Auburn 23.
Pittsburgh (5-4) at No. 3 Clemson (7-1): Clemson hasn’t played since losing at Notre Dame three weeks ago. It’s good that the Tigers finally have someone to play. Dabo Swinney seems bored, as he has spent the past week snipping too much at Florida State, which called off last week’s scheduled game with Clemson. … Clemson 45, Pittsburgh 21.
No. 8 Northwestern (5-0) at Michigan State (1-3): With a win over Wisconsin last week, Northwestern has the inside track to make the Big Ten Championship Game. The likely opponent would be Ohio State. Northwestern tied for Big Ten titles in 1996 and 2000 and won it outright in 1995. The last Big Ten title before that came in 1936. … Northwestern 31, Michigan State 17.
Kentucky (3-5) at No. 6 Florida (6-1): Kyle Trask averages about 365 passing yards a game and already has thrown for 31 touchdowns in only seven games. He’ll be the latest quarterback to shred the Wildcats. … Florida 49, Kentucky 13.
No. 13 Iowa State (6-2) at No. 17 Texas (5-2): Iowa State leads the Big 12 at 6-1, while Oklahoma (5-2), Texas (4-2) and Oklahoma State (4-2) trail. The Cyclones really need to win this one if they’re going to have a chance to win a conference championship for the first time since 1912. ... Texas 31, Iowa State 27.
Vanderbilt (0-7) at Missouri (3-3): Vanderbilt’s Derek Mason must be the teflon coach. This is his seventh season, and he’s 27-54, including 10-45 in SEC games. … Missouri 31, Vanderbilt 12.
Mississippi State (2-5) at Ole Miss (3-4): The Rebels aren’t very good, but Lane Kiffin has made them awfully fun to watch. They’re averaging 565 yards and 41 points a game. … Ole Miss 45, Mississippi State 34.
LSU (3-3) at No. 5 Texas A&M (5-1): Since entering the league in 2012, Texas A&M has beaten LSU only once — a 74-72 win in seven overtimes in 2018. … Texas A&M 35, LSU 20.
No. 2 Notre Dame (8-0) at No. 19 North Carolina (6-2): North Carolina’s only losses came to Florida State and Virginia. Otherwise, the Tar Heels would be in the thick of the ACC race.
North Carolina ranks fourth in the country in total offense, but is that enough? ... Notre Dame 36, North Carolina 29.
No. 9 Georgia (5-2) at South Carolina (2-6): Not sure why firing Will Muschamp during the season would help. ... Georgia 35, South Carolina 13.
Last week: 10-0. Surprising. Didn’t have a ton of confidence in picking Oklahoma over Oklahoma State, but the Sooners won comfortably.