 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mark Edwards' picks: AU is off, but Tide, JSU should roll

Nick Saban

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban waves to fans on the Walk of Champions prior to taking on Utah State at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 3, 2022.

 Crimson Tide Photos

Alabama should rebound this weekend, and Jacksonville State is set for its fourth straight win.

Auburn gets a break with an open date. The Tigers’ best chance for a win the rest of the way may be against Western Kentucky in four weeks. That might be their only remaining win.

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.