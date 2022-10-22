Mark Edwards' picks: AU is off, but Tide, JSU should roll

Alabama should rebound this weekend, and Jacksonville State is set for its fourth straight win.
Auburn gets a break with an open date. The Tigers’ best chance for a win the rest of the way may be against Western Kentucky in four weeks. That might be their only remaining win.
Anyway, let's get to the picks:
No. 24 Mississippi State (5-2) at No. 6 Alabama (6-1): It's been a rough two weeks for Alabama. After coming within two yards of losing to a less-than-stellar Texas A&M team and falling at Tennessee, the Tide needs to come back strong today.
Don't be surprised by any lineup changes, especially on defense. Nick Saban said that nobody is guaranteed a position. The Tide defense should play much better Saturday than it did against Tennessee. (It can't do much worse.) But, MSU is still a pretty dangerous passing team. … Alabama 42, Mississippi State 24.
Southeastern Louisiana (3-3) at Jacksonville State (6-1): The Gamecocks are hosting homecoming, and the old grads should get a treat by watching this team.
They've been especially good at running past teams, gaining about 256 rushing yards a game. Zion Webb is JSU's best running quarterback, but even if he's limited by a foot injury suffered last week against UNA, backup Aaron McLaughlin isn't bad at all when he keeps the ball. Running backs Matt LaRoche, Anwar Lewis and Ron Wiggins are all outstanding when running behind what's become a dominating offensive line.
Southeastern has stopped the run well lately, but keep in mind that when the Lions faced Florida Atlantic earlier this year, they gave up 366 rushing yards. … Jacksonville State 31, Southeastern Louisiana 17.
No. 14 Syracuse (6-0) at No. 5 Clemson (7-0): This one will decide the Atlantic Division in the ACC standings, with the winner getting a spot in the league championship game. Clemson is back, and while Syracuse has beaten the Tigers before, this one should go true to form. ... Clemson 34, Syracuse 21.
No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0) at LSU (5-2): Ole Miss is off to its best start since it began the 2014 season 7-0 … before finishing 9-4. The last time before that the Rebels won their first seven was 1962 when they finished 10-0. … Ole Miss 29, LSU 28.
No. 9 UCLA (6-0) at No. 10 Oregon (5-1): Bo Nix made the right decision. A three-year starter at Auburn, he's no longer in the middle of the disaster on the Plains, and Oregon has given him a chance to improve as a passer.
He is 30th nationally in passer rating at 157.4, despite the horrific start against Georgia in the opener. At Auburn, he never got higher than 130. ... Oregon 35, UCLA 28
Iowa (3-3) at No. 2 Ohio State (6-0): Iowa is dead last in the country at No. 131 in total offense, No. 127 in rushing offense, No. 120 in passing offense and No. 127 in scoring offense. The Hawkeyes are seventh in total defense, but Ohio State is leading the nation with 48.8 points a game. ... Ohio State 37, Iowa 7.
No. 20 Texas (5-2) at No. 11 Oklahoma State (5-1): Texas has been better since Quinn Ewers returned from the shoulder injury against Alabama. In two games since coming back, he has thrown seven touchdown passes and one interception. ... Texas 34, Oklahoma State 31.
No. 17 Kansas State (5-1) at No. 8 Texas Christian (6-0): The Horned Frogs are third nationally in total offense and third in scoring offense. Kansas State runs the ball well, ranking seventh in rushing offense. … Texas Christian 38, Kansas State 28.
Texas A&M (3-3) at South Carolina (4-2): South Carolina pulled off a win at Kentucky, but otherwise, the Gamecocks' three other wins came against the Murderer's Row of Georgia State, Charlotte and South Carolina State. ... Texas A&M 24, South Carolina 21.
Vanderbilt (3-4) at Missouri (2-4): Missouri was tied at halftime with Florida before losing. They should've beaten Georgia. Should've beaten Auburn. Should beat Vanderbilt. ... Missouri 27, Vanderbilt 14.
Last week: 7-3: Got it wrong on Tennessee's win over Alabama, LSU's win over Florida and Kentucky's win over Mississippi State.