Auburn gets a break, but Alabama and Jacksonville State must hit the road.
Both are heavy favorites, and it would be a pretty big surprise if they don’t come home 2-0.
Anyway, let’s get to the picks:
No. 1 Alabama (5-0) at No. 24 Texas A&M (3-2): Until somebody else proves otherwise, we’re just waiting for the end of the season when Alabama must go through the Auburn/Georgia/playoff gauntlett.
Alabama is third nationally in passing offense. It’s going to be tough for anyone, even Georgia and Clemson, to slow this passing attack significantly. Texas A&M is 23rd nationally in total defense. … Alabama 38, Texas A&M 21.
Eastern Illinois (0-6) at Jacksonville State (4-2): Eastern Illinois has a new head coach in Adam Cushing, who spent the previous 15 years on the Northwestern staff. He’s off to a rough start.
The Panthers got blown out by Indiana 52-0 but otherwise, they’ve played opposing teams tough. They lost to Chattanooga by 14, Indiana State by 10, Tennessee Tech by 11 and Murray State by seven.
This would be a slam-dunk JSU pick, but the Gamecocks haven’t looked good on the road this season. Head coach John Grass swears it hasn’t been a road problem but a whole-season problem. … Jacksonville State 24, Eastern Illinois 9.
No. 7 Florida (5-0) at No. 5 LSU (5-0): Florida beat Miami by four points, Kentucky by eight and Auburn by 11. Only the Kentucky game was on the road. LSU’s Joe Burrow already has 22 touchdown passes this season. ... LSU 31, Florida 17.
South Carolina (2-3) at No. 3 Georgia (5-0): Georgia’s Jake Fromm has been brilliant all season, although he ranks only ninth in the nation in passing efficiency. He has only eight touchdown passes but no interceptions. Georgia is good on the ground, too, averaging 250 yards a game and 6.7 yards a carry. ... Georgia 35, South Carolina 10.
No. 6 Oklahoma (5-0) vs. No. 11 Texas (4-1): Asked about the intensity of the Red River Rivalry, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts mentioned that he had played in the Iron Bowl and that he would be all right. Texas defensive back B.J. Foster apparently took offense to Hurts’ “this is just another game” approach: “It’s very different,” Foster told reporters, according to Rivals.com. “This is Texas. Texas is different. Football is more physical at Texas. The Red River Showdown is way better.” … Oklahoma 45, Texas 38.
Florida State (3-2) at No. 2 Clemson (5-0): Dabo Swinney insists quarterback Trevor Lawrence is fine. Swinney did so passionately after practice this week in response to a question about whether Lawrence had an MRI. Even so, he’s only 54th in the country in passing efficiency. In January, we thought he would dominate this year. … Clemson 42, Florida State 14.
Southern California (3-2) at No. 9 Notre Dame (4-1): From 1966-78, the winner of this game won the national championship seven times. It’s not that dramatic any longer. Notre Dame has won six of the last nine. … Notre Dame 27, Southern California 17.
No. 10 Penn State (5-0) at No. 17 Iowa (4-1): Iowa has a fantastic defense. Fifth in the nation in total defense. Allows only 8.8 points a game. Struggles on offense, as the Hawkeyes did last week in a 10-3 loss to Michigan. … Penn State 17, Iowa 13.
Mississippi State (3-2) at Tennessee (1-4): Brian Maurer will start for Tennessee, and it looks like a move of desperation rather than something Maurer has earned. He has completed only 43.9 percent of his passes and has thrown two touchdowns and two interceptions. Brutal year for the Vols. ... Mississippi State 31, Tennessee 17.
Ole Miss (3-3) at Missouri (4-1): It’s worth noting Missouri is second in the nation in total defense. Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant has fared well, completing 64.8 percent of his passes with 1,246 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in five games. ... Missouri 33, Ole Miss 20.
Last week: 7-3. Missed on Florida’s win over Auburn, Michigan’s victory over Iowa, and Stanford’s upset of Washington.