Kyler Murray made the right decision.
As a baseball fan and as someone who hates seeing NFL quarterbacks occasionally get their brains scrambled pretty good, it's hard to admit that.
But, the money Murray will receive to play in the NFL is too good to pass up. The Arizona Cardinals made him the No. 1 pick in this year's draft Thursday night, and according to Foxbusiness.com, he'll receive a four-year deal worth about $34.9 million, including a $23.4 million signing bonus.
Last summer, the Oakland A's took Murray with the ninth pick in the June baseball draft and agreed to a signing bonus of $4.66 million. According to ESPN, he already has received $1.5 million of that money. He'll return $1.29 million and forfeit the rest, which was due March 1.
Sports Illustrated reported that Oakland took one more stab to get him to play baseball by offering an additional deal worth $14 million. That's unheard of for essentially a beginning minor league player.
Even so, Murray would've had to spend at least some time in the minor leagues before getting a chance to play in the majors.
Sure, baseball would be safer for Murray's brain, but it's hard to tell somebody to turn down $34.9 million — and more if he lasts longer than four years.