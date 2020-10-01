Mark Edwards: Pick Tide, but Auburn, JSU have tough challenges

The college football season used to be something like a distance race.
You started at a quick but steady pace. We're not talking about starting slow, but schedules were built to allow teams to play a big game up front, then some lesser games for two or three weeks. Then you got into the heart of conference play.
This year, especially in the Southeastern Conference, there are no warm-up acts. No big game at the start and then two or three weeks to recover.
Now, it's a 10-game sprint. It's just Week 2, and Alabama is already playing Texas A&M. Auburn and Georgia already are facing off.
It's more like an NFL schedule: if there are any breaks, it's mostly by luck instead of how a school maps out its non-conference games. This in mind, let's get to the picks:
No. 7 Auburn (1-0) at No. 4 Georgia (1-0): Gus Malzahn does much better against Nick Saban than he does Saban's prize pupil, Kirby Smart. Auburn has lost six of its last seven against Georgia. The lone win came in 2017 at home, but Georgia returned the favor with a convincing win in the SEC Championship Game.
Auburn's defense looked good against Kentucky, and Bo Nix is evolving into a very good quarterback. The running game is a concern. … Georgia 24, Auburn 20.
No. 13 Texas A&M (1-0) at No. 2 Alabama (1-0): The last time Alabama lost to Texas A&M Johnny Manziel was still a thing.
This year, the Aggies are good again, but Alabama is better … again. The Tide defense is improved, and Mac Jones is coming along faster than most of us would've thought. … Alabama 38, Texas A&M 20.
Jacksonville State (0-0) at Florida State (0-2): JSU coach John Grass is making it a priority that his team is physically prepared to play Florida State, which already has played two games.
If Grass' plan has worked, this won't be like fellow OVC member Austin Peay, which got baked by Pittsburgh 55-0 and Cincinnati 55-20.
The Gamecocks' defense is young. So are the wide receivers. Up front, especially on offense, JSU is talented. … Florida State 37, Jacksonville State 20.
South Carolina (0-1) at No. 3 Florida (1-0): Kyle Trask threw for 416 yards in last week's 51-35 win over Ole Miss. Don't sleep on him. … Florida 34, South Carolina 17.
Missouri (0-1) at No. 21 Tennessee (1-0): The Vols are better, having won their last seven, including last week's 31-27 win over South Carolina. They'll get unmasked eventually, but for now, they're good enough to beat the mid-level teams in the SEC. … Tennessee 31, Missouri 17.
Arkansas (0-1) at No. 16 Mississippi State (1-0): K.J. Costello threw for 623 yards and five touchdowns in last week's 44-34 win over LSU. State isn't going to win the division, but new head coach Mike Leach at least keeps it interesting. … Mississippi State 49, Arkansas 35.
No. 20 LSU (0-1) at Vanderbilt (0-1): The Bengal Tigers lost a good bit of talent off last year's national championship team, but they've recruited too well to take a total nose dive. They were fourth nationally in the 247sports.com rankings and fifth the previous year. They'll find their way back. … LSU 37, Vanderbilt 16.
Ole Miss (0-1) at Kentucky (0-1): This is the lone SEC game that doesn't include at least one ranked team. … Kentucky 31, Ole Miss 27.
Virginia (1-0) at No. 1 Clemson (2-0): Through two games, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence has completed 30 of 37 passes for 519 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. … Clemson 38, Virginia 14.
No. 17 Oklahoma State (2-0) at Kansas (0-2): Former LSU coach Les Miles hasn't had it easy with Kansas. Through 14 games leading the Jayhawks, Miles is 3-11.