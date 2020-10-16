Mark Edwards: Pick Tide, AU, Jax State, but COVID is winning so far

It wasn't as easy as usual to find 10 games to pick this week.
The Big Ten and Pac-12 haven't begun yet, and five games are postponed because of COVID-19 protocols: No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. Baylor, No. 8 Cincinnati vs. Tulsa, LSU vs. No. 10 Florida, Vanderbilt vs. Missouri and Florida International vs. Charlotte.
Anyway, let's get to the games that will go on:
No. 3 Georgia (3-0) at No. 2 Alabama (3-0): Georgia couldn't beat Alabama's back-up quarterback in the SEC Championship Game two years ago. Can the Bulldogs beat Alabama's back-up coach?
Georgia’s Kirby Smart is 0-2 vs. Nick Saban, but Saban won't be at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19. The Bulldogs have allowed only four touchdowns and rank second nationally in total defense. The Crimson Tide leads the nation in scoring with 51 points a game. … Alabama 31, Georgia 27.
Jacksonville State (1-1) at North Alabama (0-1): The Gamecocks will have to do without head coach John Grass, who announced Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19. From 90 minutes before kickoff until the end of the game, Grass won't be able to contact his team.
That seems kind of ridiculous, even without COVID-19. The guy who holds the title of head coach should be able to talk to his team at least up to kickoff and at halftime. During the game might be another issue. … Jacksonville State 24, North Alabama 17.
No. 15 Auburn (2-1) at South Carolina (1-2): South Carolina won't be a walkover for Auburn. The Gamecocks played Tennessee and Florida tough before losing. Probably should've beaten Tennessee.
Tank Bigsby is fun to watch for Auburn after gaining 146 rushing yards last week against Arkansas, catching four passes for 16 more yards and returning kickoffs for 106 yards. ... Auburn 30, South Carolina 28.
Kentucky (1-2) at No. 18 Tennessee (2-1): Keep an eye on UT receiver Josh Palmer, who has caught three of the four touchdown passes that Jarrett Guarantano has thrown. … Tennessee 27, Kentucky 14.
Ole Miss (1-2) at Arkansas (1-2): Ole Miss went through Alabama last week like you-know-what through a tin horn, as Saban sometimes says. The Rebels can't stop another team to save their lives, but maybe this is the week. … Ole Miss 49, Arkansas 42.
No. 11 Texas A&M (2-1) at Mississippi State (1-2): What did we tell you last week about Mike Leach-coached teams? Count last week's 24-2 loss to Kentucky as one of those head-scratching defeats. … Texas A&M 37, Mississippi State 33.
No. 5 North Carolina (3-0) at Florida State (1-3): The Tar Heels are getting it done on the ground. They rush for 245 yards a game, which ranks sixth nationally. … North Carolina 34, Florida State 21.
Boston College (3-1) at No. 23 Virginia Tech (2-1): Tech is awfully good on the ground, too, by averaging nearly 300 rushing yards a game. Boston College has a modest two-game win streak in the series. … Virginia Tech 26, Boston College 17.
Louisville (1-3) at No. 4 Notre Dame (3-0): It's worth noting Notre Dame has won 28 of its last 31 games. The three losses came to Georgia, Michigan and the 2018 Clemson team that won the national championship. … Notre Dame 44, Louisville 14.
No. 1 Clemson (4-0) at Georgia Tech (2-2): Clemson's Trevor Lawerence hasn't thrown an interception in his last 355 passes. Russell Wilson has the ACC mark with 379. … Clemson 42, Georgia Tech 14.
Last week: 8-2. Missed on Florida's loss to Texas A&M and LSU's loss to Missouri.