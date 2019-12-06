AUBURN — Wow.
Wow.
Wow.
And once more for good measure … wow.
After local football teams from Piedmont High School and Clay Central won state football championships Thursday in the closing seconds, Oxford may have topped them all. The Yellow Jackets beat Spanish Fort in a rollercoaster 14-13 victory Friday night at Auburn University's Jordan-Hare Stadium.
To stay with the established theme, they won it in the game's last minute. Down 13-7, Trequon Fegans rushed around right end for a 3-yard touchdown with 23 seconds to play. Andrew Warhurst booted the all-important extra point through the uprights to account for the winning margin.
The win ended a 26-year drought since Oxford's last appearance in the state title game. The Yellow Jackets won one in 1993 to follow up on championships in 1988 and 1989. An eager crowd of Oxford fans poured into Jordan-Hare for the game. Of the 11 lower-level sections on the Oxford side, nine were almost full of folks wearing black and gold. No other championship game Thursday or Friday had that many people in their side of the stands.
“It's been 26 years too long. To finally bring it back means everything,” said quarterback Trey Higgins, whose father, Revy Higgins, was a member of the 1988 and 1989 championship teams.
Oxford won it by surviving a fourth quarter in which it honestly seemed as if Fate wanted the Yellow Jackets to lose.
—Tied 7-7, Warhurst's 43-yard field goal try was blocked and Spanish Fort returned it to the Oxford 2-yard line. The Yellow Jackets held Spanish Fort out of the end zone until a fourth-down run by Kris Abrams-Draine. Oxford stopped him short of the goal line, but he fumbled into the end zone. The Toros' Travis McGowan dove on the ball for a touchdown.
—Down 13-7, Oxford drove to the Spanish 14, and on fourth-and-one, running back J.B. Carlisle bulled ahead close to the first-down marker. The measurement showed he was short, but Oxford coach Keith Etheredge challenged the call and asked for a review, which he can do under the rules. The replay showed the ball should've been marked at the 13. But when the officials measured again, it was still inches short.
During this whole chain of events, Oxford was without Higgins, the starting quarterback, who went out with an injury in the third quarter. Etheredge said Higgins hurt his right ankle.
But, backup quarterback Zay Britt — who transferred from Munford two years ago when his house burned down — engineered the winning drive. Oxford got the ball with 1:43 left and 43 yards away from the end zone.
Four plays later, Oxford had scored. Britt made a critical 24-yard run to put the Yellow Jackets in the shadow of the goal posts.
Britt finished with 41 rushing yards, 16 receiving yards, 47 passing yards and 39 kickoff return yards. It was enough to walk away with the game's biggest individual honor. He wound up with the game's most valuable player award, which helped settle a discussion on the team bus on the way to the stadium.
Britt said several players asked each other what their MVP speech would be.
"Coach Etheredge on the bus said, 'Zay, I think you're going to win MVP,'" Britt said. "No, I'm just a punter, for real."
Etheredge is the first-year head coach for the Yellow Jackets, but he already had four state championship rings — all won at Leeds High School. He knows what a state champion looks like, and he could see the Oxford group might have the makings of one.
The Yellow Jackets already had been to the state quarterfinals in each of the last two years under former coach Ryan Herring, who took the head coaching job at Pierce County HIgh School in Blackshear, Ga.
"I knew we had an opportunity to be real good," Etheredge said. "I didn't know how good. Once they started playing games and I could see their heart and their drive in game situations, what they were capable of doing, about five games in, I knew they had a chance to be special."