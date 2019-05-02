For those of us who follow and report about Jacksonville State athletics, May means it’s time for Ohio Valley Conference tournaments in softball and baseball.
The softball tournament will return to Oxford on May 8-11, while the baseball event has shifted from Oxford to Marion, Ill., on May 21-26. Jacksonville State has won the softball tourney seven times since 2005. The baseball program has won the OVC tournament four times since 2004 and finished runner-up five other times.
Unfortunately, the strength of the OVC baseball and softball tournaments is also a weakness. Almost always, only the OVC tourney winner gets an NCAA bid, which means these events have real stakes, rather than a bunch of teams looking ahead to the NCAA tournament. It’s just a huge pre-NCAA exhibition, as it is with the Southeastern Conference.
But, that also means a great regular-season champion can see its season ruined because of one bad day.
The OVC has gotten two teams into the NCAA tournament before. In baseball, it happened last year when tournament champion Morehead State was joined in the field by at-large selection Tennessee Tech, the regular-season winner. The OVC publishes records back to 1975, and that’s the only time in that span that two have advanced.
The OVC’s softball records for NCAA bids go back to 1999, and only one team got an at-large bid. In 2009, Jacksonville State joined tournament champion UT Martin in the NCAAs.
The trend won’t change this year. According to the Ratings Percentage Index, which the NCAA selection committees rely upon heavily, the highest rated OVC baseball team is Morehead State, which is No. 99. JSU is No. 145. You really need to be in the 40s or higher to have a shot at an at-large bid.
In softball, Southeast Missouri is the top OVC team at No. 64. JSU is next at No. 85.
At least we get an exciting league tournament.