Although it doesn't get near the attention as the Southeastern Conference administrators' annual convention near a Florida beach, the Ohio Valley Conference had its own spring meetings last week in Nashville.
A report from the four-day meeting included this one interesting sentence: "The 2020 and 2021 OVC Softball Championships will be held at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama. The OVC Championships have been held each of the past four years (2016-19)."
So, the league tournament is returning, and that's a good thing. Oxford has embraced the tournament, and it's gone well, even though Choccolocco Park was hosting a high school softball regional at the same time this year.
Oxford is a good location for the OVC as well. The softball facility at Choccolocco Park is top-notch, and there's an excellent grounds crew taking care of the field. Hotels and places to eat are close by.
Attendance wasn't as good this year as it was in the past, partly because rain was an issue. Also, a format change has the top two seeds not playing on the first day. The tourney drew 3,170 this year, 4,256 in 2018, 4,932 in 2017 and 3,845 in 2016. The 2016 tourney also was hit by rain.
Still, it's better than what the tournament drew in 2015 at Edwardsville, Ill. — 1,332.
Of course, it helps that Jacksonville State has made the finals each year it's been in Oxford, winning in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and finishing second in 2019. Either way, coming to Choccolocco Park is a win for Oxford and the OVC.