Josh Pearson says he loves kids, and judging from a Jacksonville State basketball game this past season, they love him, too.
Pearson, an All-America JSU football receiver, and former Gamecocks defensive back Tafari Huggins usually work at all the home basketball games, doing all those odd jobs that need to get done, such as sweeping the floor between the men's and women's contests.
About 1,000 local elementary school children attended a JSU women's basketball game this season, and after it was over and most of the children were gone, Pearson and Huggins were making friends with the group that was still in the arena. Pearson, a standout basketball player at Austin High in Decatur, was shooting some baskets when those kids started chanting, "Dunk it, dunk it, dunk it!"
Huggins egged on the kids. Pearson just smiled before he promised he would oblige. He started from the 3-point line, went to the hoop and leaped high to slam the ball hard through the basket. It was a good one, and the kids cheered in delight.
When I asked Pearson about it later, he just said, "It's fun to make the kids happy."
Pearson does that a lot: "He is constantly going to elementary schools at least once a week to read to students, help teachers with classroom needs, assist with activities in physical education classes and also to mentor kids or play games with them during recess," according to a JSU news release.
His efforts in the schools, in the community and on campus are the reason he will receive the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Steve Hamilton Sportsmanship Award on Friday at a banquet in Nashville.
It's hard to imagine a more deserving candidate, and I'm sure I'm by far not the only one in Calhoun County who feels that way.
I recall a JSU softball game late in the season that Pearson and Huggins attended. They arrived after it had started, and as they made their way through the stands to some open seats, it seems like they were stopping to shake hands with everyone along the way. You would've thought they were running for office.
Hey, maybe that's a thought for the future?