Mark Edwards: Michael Jordan still the best in NBA history

Just a few thoughts after re-watching a couple of episodes of "The Last Dance," the ESPN 10-part series about Michael Jordan, framed by his Chicago Bulls' last NBA title in 1998.
The whole series has some issues, of course. Jordan wouldn't have participated if it couldn't put him in the best light. Even when it covers semi-controversial topics, Jordan gets the last word.
Still, there's no denying what kind of player he was and how he willed his team to six NBA championships.
If you're one of the ones who believes a more modern player, such as LeBron James, is the greatest player of all time, watch "The Last Dance" and see for yourself how often Jordan provided the critical play and the critical attitude at the critical moment. Understand that when he entered the league, it was center dominated.
Even Julius Erving, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird — the major stars when Jordan joined the Bulls — only won NBA titles with all-star centers, Moses Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Robert Parrish, in order.
Jordan won championships with Bill Cartwright and Luc Longley. Opposing teams always had the advantage inside, so Jordan's Bulls always had to win outside.
Jordan (and the 3-point shot) led the change to what we have today — a perimeter-based NBA game.
If you want to look at the analytics, you can make a great case for LeBron James as the greatest individual talent to suit up in the NBA. But, watch "The Last Dance," and I bet if you're asked who would you want taking a shot with the clock running out and your life on the line, I'll bet you'll say Jordan.