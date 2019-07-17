BIRMINGHAM — If Alabama's Nick Saban isn't the most prepared football coach you'll see, he isn't far from the top.
Even on vacation, he prepares for having fun in the most efficient way possible. Before coming in from a day on the lake, he jumps in the water with a bar of soap for his "bath." I'll concede he wins for having the most efficient bath time.
You might call him a roll-up-your-sleeves, hard-work kind of guy, but he might say it's poor preparation not to show up in short sleeves. You wouldn't have to waste time rolling them up.
So, color us surprised Wednesday that during Saban's session at the Southeastern Conference's annual media days, he actually got caught off guard by a question: Are you hard to work for?
"Well ... I don't know," Saban said, while gathering his thoughts. "You have to ask some of the people that work for me."
Then, figuring out what he wanted to say, he began rolling: "Always interesting that, you know, they may say that, but then when they get a job and they go do it, they do it exactly like we did it. So, I don't know."
It's worthwhile to ask Saban about how he handles his staff — and not just because in these settings, he usually gives the most interesting answers to the most interesting questions. His style has helped him win six national titles, but maybe it caused him to leave a couple on the table.
If he hadn't run off Lane Kiffin with one game to go in 2016, would Alabama have won that year instead of losing to Clemson in the title game? Last season, Alabama lost to Clemson again. Did it make a difference that Saban had a staff that was almost completely remade from the previous season while the majority of Clemson's assistant coaches were deep in experience at their school?
It's no secret Saban is a confrontational boss and demands more than some of his staff members might be able to give for a sustained period. Remember the old story about when Saban moved from Michigan State to LSU at the end of the 1999 season? He sent back a plane for any staff members who might want to come? Nobody boarded the flight.
This year, of Saban's 10 assistant coaches, seven are new to the staff. The other three are in their second season. Last year, six of the 10 were new, and three of the others had new responsibilities. Only offensive line coach Brent Key had the same position in 2018 as he did in 2017 — and he left after the season for Georgia Tech.
College football coaches jump around a lot, but even so, that's a ton of turnover.
That's a marked difference from former Tide player Dabo Swinney at Clemson. Swinney runs his program similar to how his college coach, Gene Stallings, ran Alabama in the 1990s — family, fellowship, brotherhood.
At Clemson, Swinney's assistants are encouraged to bring their kids to work. At Alabama, Saban would prefer folks not talk to him if they happen to walk by him in the hall.
Swinney's style of cooperation probably helps retain his staffers. Also, Clemson pays well. USA Today's database of salaries ranks Clemson second in assistant coaching salaries, just behind Ohio State. Alabama is seventh.
At Clemson, the third most-recent assistant coaching hire is defensive line coach Todd Bates, came to the school in January 2017. That would make him the dean among Saban's coaches. Bates actually is the most recent Swinney hire among the assistant coaches. Lemanski Hall and Mickey Conn took on-field roles at Clemson after Bates was hired, but they both were already at Clemson in analyst positions.
At some point, Saban might want to figure out how to keep at least some of his assistants for more than a year or two, but he is the way he is. He has those six national championship rings, and even though he's an exceptionally demanding boss, he never seems to run out of coaches who want to work for him.
So, who are we to say he's doing it wrong?
"None of this is easy," Saban said. "And I think, when you're in a position of leadership and you're trying to make people be accountable and responsible to a standard that's going to help you continue to have success, that sometimes you have to make people do things that they really don't want to do that may be in the best interest of the overall organization.
"So am I willing to do that? Absolutely. So you have to make a choice and decision: you want to do it right, or you want to make everybody happy?"
Saban compared running a football program to how he and his wife Terry approached raising their two children.
"She wanted to make them happy, and I wanted to make them do right," he said. "So I don't know. I like for them to be happy doing right. ... And that's the same thing I like for our coaches."
Even so, there's at least one coach (Swinney) who has figured out how to avoid so much confrontation with his assistant coaches, and that coach has beaten Saban twice in national title games.