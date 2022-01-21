Mark Edwards: Junior achievement: Earnhardt follows his dad into Hall of Fame

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is spending this weekend as a NASCAR Hall of Fame race-car driver, and there are few who are more deserving.
The voting to decide the Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 was in June 2020, and the COVID-postponed induction ceremony was Friday in North Carolina. But Junior was a Hall of Fame personality for his whole career.
A Hall of Fame should be about fame, as much as cold, hard numbers, and Earnhardt has that and more. Maybe the baseball Hall of Fame should take a tip from the NASCAR version and be a little more relenting, instead of looking too much at the numbers and too little at what a particular person brought to the sport.
Earnhardt was voted NASCAR's most popular driver 15 times from 2003 to 2017, which was his last full-time season before retirement. If he hadn't retired, he likely still would be winning that award.
Too bad he did, because he left the sport one short of the record held by Bill Elliott, a Class of 2015 Hall of Fame inductee who won it 16 times. If we want to count the Xfinity Series, Earnhardt won one on that circuit, too, to give him 16 total. Bill's son, Chase Elliott, has won Cup popular driver every year since 2018.
The fans vote on this, so you can't say Earnhardt got it because he's nice to reporters, although he's great at that, too.
One of my favorite memories was from his last win at Talladega in May 2015. Sitting in front of reporters in his post-race news conference, he kept talking and talking and talking. If you had a question, he would answer it. It wouldn't be a short, curt answer. He wasn't filibustering, either. Each answer was more delightful than the last.
He was humble, too, paying homage to his famous father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., also a popular NASCAR driver and big winner on the Cup circuit. Dale Sr. went into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in its inaugural class in 2010.
“I feel like we have a lot of supporters here because of dad’s success,” Junior said after that Talladega win. “He won so many races here, and I love when we go to Victory Lane here, because I just feel like I add to his legacy. All I ever wanted to do was make him proud, and I feel like when we win at those tracks where he was successful like Talladega, then that’s exactly what we’re doing.”
At the beginning of Junior's career, he got plenty of fans because they enjoyed his father so much. As Junior's career progressed, he picked up bunches and bunches of fans who liked him for him, even if they didn't know as much about Dale Sr.
I'd go as far as to say no driver in the last 20 years has brought more fans into NASCAR than Dale Jr. — and he's still doing it as a TV broadcaster for Cup races.
Some might look at the cold, hard numbers of Junior's career and view them as a bit of a disappointment.
Considering his bloodlines and the benefits that came with the Earnhardt name, he didn't dominate like his dad. He didn't win a Cup championship, while Dale Sr. won seven.
Junior won 26 races, although 10 came at superspeedway tracks Talladega and Daytona. Senior won 76 Cup races, which ranks eighth all-time.
Without the comparison, Junior's numbers would draw more positive attention. Maybe it would've helped if he could've pulled in a Cup championship. He did finish third once and he was fifth in three other years.
Still, his 26 wins rank No. 32 all-time, and that alone should warrant induction into the Hall of Fame, regardless of his last name or popularity.
His popularity makes him a slam-dunk pick, however. Another nice-guy Earnhardt story. For the fall race of 2015, the E! network brought its show “Talk Soup” to Talladega with host Joel McHale, who also starred in “Community,” a popular comedy. “Talk Soup” was McHale's best platform. From the comfort of a studio, he picked apart anything and everything on television.
This performance was live, however, and his brand of humor didn't translate as well for a crowd of NASCAR fans at Talladega. Then, Junior joined one of the skits and appeared to have fun. He was funny, and McHale was at his best with Junior beside him. Because of Junior, the night turned out pretty decent.
As usual, he represented himself and his sport exceptionally well.
Now, there's only one question about Earnhardt that I'd still like answered: When the Hall of Fame voting occurred, he got 76 percent of the vote. What in the world was the other 24 percent thinking?
