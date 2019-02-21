With the Jacksonville State men's basketball team chasing a possible Ohio Valley Conference championship much of the season, it's easy to overlook the women's team.
Still, the Gamecocks' women are making a strong push. They've found another gear lately. After a January slump in which they lost five of six at one point, JSU has won three of its last four, including Thursday's 68-57 win over Morehead State, which entered tied for second in the OVC standings.
JSU is tied for sixth with three regular-season games left, and if the Gamecocks can finish sixth or seventh, they would wind up on the other side of the OVC tournament bracket as perennial champ Belmont, which has lost only one league game this year and will be the No. 1 seed.
Belmont has won the last three OVC tournament crowns, and that lone league loss this season is the only one the Bruins have suffered in three years.
Conceivably, JSU wouldn't have to play them until the finals, when they'd take their best shot.
Sure, that's thinking a bit far down the road, but two weeks ago, it looked like Jacksonville State would miss the league tournament. Only the top eight advance.
Now, the Gamecocks are playing well enough they can think about possibilities.