JACKSONVILLE — If you're a baseball traditionalist, the artificial turf that covers the field at Jacksonville State's new stadium may bother you a bit.
Baseball is supposed to be played on grass and dirt, right? Babe Ruth, Ted Williams and Willie Mays didn't play on anything a horse couldn't eat, so why should we, right?
Well, things change sometimes, even in a sport like baseball that's so steeped in tradition that it's a burden instead of charming.
Turf is good. Besides, we're not talking a thin layer of carpet on top of concrete, like some Major League Baseball teams used in the 1980s. This is better — and safer.
If anybody had even the slightest concerns about Jacksonville State covering the playing surface of its baseball field with anything but natural grass and dirt, then Friday's opening day should've quieted them.
Heavy rain hit in the bottom of the seventh inning of JSU's 14-1 win over North Alabama, but the game didn't stop. Rain doesn't disturb artificial turf and make it unplayable as quickly as it can grass and dirt.
Certainly, if there had been lightning, the umpires would've stopped the game immediately. Also, the turf isn't magic. There still is such a thing as too much water. There will be JSU home games postponed or gametimes changed to accommodate the weather. For example, the Gamecocks will play a doubleheader Saturday at noon against UNA, rather than a single game Saturday and one Sunday. Thunderstorms forecast for Sunday forced the change.
But this will happen less often than in the past.
Rain delays are Kryptonite to baseball attendance. The average fans might be willing to endure a delay, but it isn't good when the weather clears, and they realize somebody still has to take the tarp off the field, fix all the wet spots on the infield, repair the pitcher's mound, and redo the batter's boxes and the foul lines.
Once all that's done, it probably will start raining again.
I've covered more than a few baseball games where the uncertainty about the weather meant the only people in the stands were some parents and a few of the players' girlfriends.
On Friday, when it began to rain, the fans simply migrated out of the open seating area to the concourse, which is covered.
JSU baseball coach Jim Case has said this new stadium can help with recruiting, especially since the facility also includes nice batting cages, a large locker room, meeting rooms, study areas and a player lounge.
Count the turf as a plus in recruiting, too. After Friday's game, the players could get dressed right away and go home.
Case said the typical postgame schedule would be to have the players drag the tarp on the field before they got cleaned up and dressed. Then, they would have to return at 7 a.m. to take that tarp off field. If weather wouldn't allow that, Case might tell them to go get something to eat and return at 8.
The stupid tarp is a fact of life that nobody discusses when players sign college baseball scholarships.
After Friday's game, when catcher Nic Gaddis and first baseman Andrew Naismith discussed the win, I swear the biggest relief in their faces came when they talked about the tarp.
"It's great to be able to lay our heads down and not have to tarp the field, then come in the morning and have to un-tarp it," Gaddis said. "It'll be nice to sit around and come back and play at (noon)."
When Case was told about how happy his players were about having a big chore removed, he laughed and said, "It ain't no joke."
If it were me, I'd lead with that when JSU brings baseball recruits to campus. Tell them, "When you visit other schools, ask them who has to drag the tarp on and off the field whenever it rains. Ask them what happens when you get back from a road trip at 1 a.m., rain is coming, and the field isn't covered. Go ahead. Just ask them.
"And consider that you won't have to do that here."