If Jacksonville State’s softball team doesn’t win another Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championship this year, it won’t be because the coach chose to dodge a contending team.
Last week, when JSU hosted then-OVC leader Murray State in a doubleheader, rain interrupted the softball. Then it did it a second time. And then a third.
By that time, the Gamecocks already had tagged Murray State with a loss in Game 1, but the Racers led 2-0 in the first inning of Game 2 and they weren’t even finished with their turn at bat.
Murray State wanted to finish that game, but JSU coach Jana McGinnis had every reason to beg off and push for a postponement. The Gamecocks already had a win in their pocket, which moved them percentage points ahead of Murray State and into first place in the standings. It was cold, it was wet, and it was miserable. Why not take the victory and go to the house?
But, McGinnis kept pushing to finish the doubleheader, even though the forecast showed that rain was supposed to interrupt play regularly for the rest of the day. McGinnis was told that more than once. Still, she wanted to play.
So, they kept playing. There were no more interruptions for rain. (Keep in mind this was the same forecast that earlier in the day would show the sky was clear right as the field was getting pelted by loads of rain.)
JSU won the second game 9-4. It might’ve helped the Gamecocks’ players a little that their coach was showing faith in them by being so adamant about playing.
There have been a couple of instances in the past when I’ve been sure an opposing coach was dodging JSU, claiming the forecast was too grim to take the field. For one afternoon, at least, McGinnis showed she wasn’t going to play it the same way.