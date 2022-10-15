Mark Edwards: JSU shows again it's the best team in the ASUN, even though the venue wasn't perfect

MADISON — Jacksonville State's Rich Rodriguez loves spread offenses, fast tempo, speedy running backs and quarterbacks who can run and throw … and throw and throw.
That doesn't mean his Gamecocks can't run.
JSU entered Saturday's football game at the minor league baseball Trash Pandas’ Toyota Field as the ASUN Conference's leading rusher, and the Gamecocks did nothing to damage that standing. They bulldozed North Alabama into the baseball turf 47-31.
Rodriguez said it wasn't some grand plan to push the running game. Instead, it just worked out that way as the game progressed.
The Gamecocks picked up 350 yards on the ground, and the run game got stronger and stronger as the game went on — even though fleet-footed quarterback Zion Webb went to the bench in the second half with an injured right foot.
In the fourth quarter, JSU threw only once and ran 20 times. One of the late drives lasted 11 plays, picked up 55 yards and resulted in one of strong-legged kicker Alen Karajic's four field goals.
In the end, the run game covered the biggest reason JSU dominated this one, but there's plenty to cover, so let's bullet-point the highlights:
—Backup quarterback Aaron McLaughlin has an above average arm, although he got only four chances to pass. He threw an interception on a throw over the middle, as he got hit as he released the ball.
Other than that, he looked good. Webb looked better. He completed 12 of 17 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a touchdown. Rodriguez said Webb has dealt with the football injury before and came back within a couple of days. For now, he seemed optimistic that Webb will return.
—Karajic is looking the best he has in his three years at JSU. Including his last four attempts of last year, he has made 10 of his last 11 attempts. The one miss was a 50-yarder Saturday that definitely had the distance but was off just a bit.
Also, he's still a great kickoff man, booming a couple off the outfield wall at Toyota Field.
—As for playing at Toyota Field, Rodriguez seemed unbothered. The turf was better than anybody expected. The infield dirt was covered with turf, which was different than when JSU played Kennesaw State at the Atlanta Braves’ stadium in 2018.
Rodriguez acknowledged that if JSU had lost, he would've found something about the stadium to complain about, but in reality, there was nothing he could take an issue with.
—My thoughts on playing at Toyota Field: it's a gimmick, and JSU/North Alabama should be above this.
This was North Alabama's home game, and it was their choice to play at Toyota Field. Whether they got enough money to take this game off campus is a decision for UNA to make, but it doesn't seem like it.
The two schools’ bands had to sit in the outfield. The seats are at field level, which is common for a baseball stadium but not so much for football. Fans with seats close to the field on the home side of the stadium struggled to see over the teams on the sideline.
Toyota Field seats 7,500 for baseball, but football, capacity was 10,000, including standing-room-only tickets. The announced attendance was 10,124. JSU received 2,500 tickets, just as it would have if this one had been played on the UNA campus.
Having both teams drive the same direction on offense was disconcerting, although it wasn't as much of an issue or a time drag as it could've been. It probably helped that JSU ran the ball so much so the game was finished in a crisp three hours, 13 minutes.
The workers throughout the stadium were nice and did their best to be helpful. They did their best to make this a pleasant, welcoming atmosphere. Allowing both bands to perform their full halftime shows after the game was a nice touch.
Still, it's a baseball stadium. UNA and Jacksonville State should play football at a football stadium. Playing in Toyota Field is a gimmick these two schools don't need to repeat. If UNA wants to do it again, schedule some school that won't draw a big crowd to campus but might to Toyota Field, like Austin Peay, Tennessee Tech or Virginia-Wise.
Still, on the whole, the stadium was a minor issue for JSU. The Gamecocks got a win, and now they're onto more important things.
—The championship chase continues for JSU, which is now 2-0 in the ASUN with three more league games to go. The ASUN has tactlessly made clear it isn't giving JSU a trophy, because the school is transitioning to the Football Bowl Subdivision and is allowed to give out more scholarships than Football Championship Subdivision schools can.
Still, until somebody else can show differently, this is a championship team — whether the ASUN agrees or not.