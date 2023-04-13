Mark Edwards: JSU offense closes spring looking like the team's strength

JACKSONVILLE — The difference between last year's Jacksonville State final spring scrimmage and this year's is like night and day.
And not just because this year's was played at night, while last year, it was day.
A year ago, we watched JSU coach Rich Rodriguez grow hot while watching his offense struggle to do much of anything. The coach known for offense was overseeing a team that looked like it would be lucky to break double-figure points a game in the coming fall.
Afterward, he addressed his team at midfield, and even standing behind the sideline, we had no trouble hearing what he was saying.
"Do I need to get new players? I can get new players," Rodriguez said.
On Thursday, when JSU wrapped up its 15-practice spring with a 67-minute scrimmage open to the public, the Gamecocks’ offense looked smooth. It looked fast. It looked much more ready.
It helps that so much of the first team returns from last season, when Rodriguez did indeed get some new players to beef up his first JSU team's offense. As a result, JSU scored at least 34 points in nine of its 11 games.
This fall should be more of the same, as four of the five starting offensive linemen are back. Six of the top seven receivers listed on last year's final depth chart are back, too.
Two of the top three running backs have returned, including Ron Wiggins who broke a long touchdown Thursday. So has the place-kicker Alen Karajic, who had developed into a near-automatic weapon.
At quarterback, we might see Zion Webb again. Including his COVID-19 bonus year, he's been on campus for six seasons, but there's a possibility he could be back for a seventh.
He has played four seasons, sat out one as a redshirt and missed the 2021 season with a knee injury. He went through spring practice in anticipation of JSU applying for a waiver to allow him to get back his missing year from 2021.
If Webb's appeal fails, it's hard not to look at Te'Sean Smooth and not see somebody who could be pretty good.
New talent is available as well, including transfer running back Malik Jackson from Louisiana Monroe.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Carter Lambert of Boaz has shined this spring and could make some noise this fall, if Webb isn't allowed to return. Lambert is an excellent, instinct-driven running quarterback, and he found the end zone once Thursday.
Thursday's scrimmage was very informal, so they didn't keep score, much less keep statistics. Even so, we could see that Smoot, Wiggins, Jackson and Lambert each had a touchdown run. Karajic kicked a pair of field goals. At the end of the workout, JSU tried three 2-point plays and scored on all of them.
How good has it been this spring?
It's good enough that Rodriguez isn't mentioning major issues when he discusses the offense. Last year, the issues were tempo, blocking people, throwing and catching.
This year? Rodriguez said his quarterbacks need to speak up. He said that at times during practice, he'll stand behind the offense and can't hear the quarterback calling his signals.
They're working on that, and even the Marching Southerners band lended a hand in helping out. They played while the Gamecocks were lined up and calling signals. That's a no-no during the regular season, but for a spring scrimmage, Rodriguez sent thank yous their way for making his offensive players concentrate a little harder.
Don't be surprised if Rodriguez grabs another quarterback out of the transfer portal during the off-season. He joked that he collects quarterbacks.
But even if he doesn't find a good one, and even if Webb doesn't get his seventh year approved, Smoot can be a good starting quarterback, and he's going to have a good offense around him. The competition will get tougher, as JSU moves up to the Football Bowl Subdivision and Conference USA this summer, but this offense will be more competitive than most might think it will be.