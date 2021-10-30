Mark Edwards: JSU isn't that good this year, and maybe they weren't supposed to be

JACKSONVILLE — The playoffs are out.
Jacksonville State's 38-14 home loss Saturday to Central Arkansas essentially assures that.
That's something even the ever optimistic John Grass is willing to acknowledge. When your team is 3-5 with only three games left, the best you can do is 6-5. And 6-5 won't be enough to get Jacksonville State into the FCS bracket.
It's an unfamiliar spot for JSU. Since 2013, the Gamecocks have made the FCS field in seven of eight seasons. Six of those appearances have come under Grass.
If you're frustrated because JSU is good enough to knock off a Power-Five conference team like Florida State but needs to finish big just to have a winning record, you're not alone.
Grass is frustrated, too. He's frustrated and frustrated and … well, frustrated with how this season has gone.
It's frustrating when your team loses because it doesn't play with any passion, but maybe it's even more frustrating when your guys are giving max effort like JSU has but the results don't translate on gameday.
Saturday was one of JSU's best efforts of the year. The Gamecocks were prepared and ready. They executed Grass' game plan.
Grass wanted to run the ball to keep it away from Central Arkansas' explosive offense. As a result, the Gamecocks rushed for 150 yards, third best this season. JSU gained 398 total yards, second best this season.
Defensively, JSU limited UCA to 379 yards. That's JSU's third best this season.
Still, they lost by 24 points.
So, what went wrong? Why can't JSU manage a better record than 3-5?
The injuries have hurt. The offensive line has struggled and hasn't been the unit most though it would be. Offensive tackle Tylan Grable injured his ankle earlier in the year, and followed by injuring his hip Saturday. Guard Josh Wegener was out Saturday.
And starting center Zack Cangelosi, JSU's most durable offensive player the past two seasons, went down with an ankle injury Saturday and was forced out of the game.
JSU had seven false-start penalties, and afterward, Grass said that the combination of an inexperienced line with JSU's attempts to change snap counts to throw off UCA's blitzes probably caused those procedure penalties. For the record, JSU has been flagged for false start 26 times in eight games.
At quarterback, Zerrick Cooper is a brilliant passer, but it would've been helpful to have speedy Zion Webb provide another element. He injured his knee in the final game of the spring season after leading JSU to an Ohio Valley Conference championship.
Webb was dressed out Saturday for the first time this year, but he didn't play. A combination of Cooper and Webb would've made a difference this year.
As for the receivers? That group wasn't deep to begin with, and now they're so far down that at times Saturday, JSU put two running backs on the field at the same time to make up for the deficit. The Gamecocks really miss game-breaker Michael Pettway, who is out after having surgery for turf toe.
On defense, it's been more of the same, especially in the defensive backfield. On Saturday, we saw plenty of guys who weren't on the two-deep chart two months ago.
Then again, as running back Josh Samuel said, this team endured plenty of injuries in the spring, too, and still finished 10-3 with a league championship ring.
Is this Grass' fault?
He's done what he could.
Perhaps JSU just doesn't have that good of a team this season, and it's struggled against a schedule that's been tougher than in the past.
JSU has to play almost mistake-free to win, and that's hard to do. Saturday, Central Arkansas intercepted three passes. Two were returned for touchdowns, and another was converted into a short touchdown drive.
Remove the interceptions, and it's still up in the air if JSU wins. Every coach — other than the one in Tuscaloosa — has that year when it's just their turn in the barrel. This is Grass' year. when no matter how hard he, his staff and the players work, it's just not going to work out.
Maybe the playoffs weren't a reachable goal this year. Just getting a winning record would be a worthy accomplishment.